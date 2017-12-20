Stevie Boi Releases New Sunglasses from his 2018 Collection PINK & The opportunity to RSVP for NYFW

Purchase the NEW F/W 18 Aztec Sunglasses before they sell out.

Contact

SB TEAM

***@stevieboi.com SB TEAM

End

-- Fashion Designer has a Christmas surprise He is releasing some of his 2018 F/W 2018 Collection Entitled Pink early for the holidays. You can now order the NEW Luxury Aztec Frames By SB. They Frames are also on discount until January first at 20% off + Free Shipping! Use code "PINK" in which also can be used on previous products/collections!Also You can now RSVP for Stevie Boi's New York Fashion Week Show in which takes place February 10th 2018. Please RSVP via StevieBoi.com just click the RSVP Link in the header....About Stevie BoiStevie Boi is an American fashion designer, actor and founder of the luxury eye-wear line & Brand SBShades. Boi designs and sells unisex eye-wear and accessories on his website and in select luxury boutique stores across the fsbdt globe. Stevie has designed eye-wear for stars such as Kesha ,Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + many more. Stevie Boi was born in Augusta, Georgia but raised overseas.He grew up with parents who were in the Army and traveled a lot during his childhood. He started designing in 2007 and quit his job with the military to start his business selling eye-wear. Boi's big break was landing his eye-wear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2012. Since then Boi's products/designs have been featured in over 900+ Publications/Media Sources. He now is preparing to move into TV and film by acting and pursuing costume design.