20% Off Ghost Pepper Products After Christmas Sale

-- Humans have used chili peppers and other hot spices for thousands of years and continue to do so to this very day. Many hot sauces are made by using chili peppers as the base and can be as simple as adding salt and vinegar while other sauces use some type of fruits or vegetables. A sauce base is then added to the chili peppers to make it hot. Mulato Green Group has a different approach. Our special 5 piece hot sauce gift set is specially prepared with ingredients which are organically grown on our own Pepper Farm. The special set includes 5 unique flavors; Pique, Mango, Chocolate Ghost, Habanero & Verde.We also offer Pepper Jellies, Pepper Powder Sets; Chocolate Ghost Pepper Powder, Aji Limon Powder, Big Thai Powder, Habanaero Powder & fsbdt Carolina Reaper Powder. You'll also find Dried Ghost Peppers, Ghost pepper Seeds, Habanero Grow Kits and Herb Grow Kits.For a limited time, we are offering a 20% discount sale, which includes all items in our Etsy Shop. To take advantage of this great offer, visit our Etsy Shop today!