ArtSlant Names Karen I. Hirsch's Photo a Showcase Winner
Abstract Photo Montage "Greek Graphic" Honored by Expert Jurors
Jurors were Malose Malahela, co-founder of Keleketla!Library in Johannesburg, South Africa; Natalia Zuluaga, Artistic Director of ArtCenter/South Florida in Miami, FL; and Nathaniel Hitchcock, director of Chicago Manual Style and co-organizer of the Bass Museum of Art's reopening exhibitions.
Karen I. Hirsch is an international award-winning photographer and digital artist. Her fsbdt fine art work is found in corporate and private collections. She is active in the photo community. She is a member of American Photographic Artists, served on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Media Photographers-
You can view more of her photos at http://www.karenihirsch.com and http://www.karenihirsch.com/
