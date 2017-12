ArtSlant Names Karen I. Hirsch's Photo a Showcase Winner

Abstract Photo Montage "Greek Graphic" Honored by Expert Jurors

Greek Abstract

Media Contact

Karen Hirsch

***@kihphoto.com

(312) 658-0700 Karen Hirsch(312) 658-0700

End

-- ArtSlant selected Chicago-based photographer Karen I. Hirsch's photo, "Greek Graphic" for their ninth showcase of 2017 in the abstract category. The image was made from a photo taken on the street in Athens, Greece. The photographer mirrored the image to give it the final colorful abstract graphic look.Jurors were Malose Malahela, co-founder of Keleketla!Library in Johannesburg, South Africa; Natalia Zuluaga, Artistic Director of ArtCenter/South Florida in Miami, FL; and Nathaniel Hitchcock, director of Chicago Manual Style and co-organizer of the Bass Museum of Art's reopening exhibitions.Karen I. Hirsch is an international award-winning photographer and digital artist. Her fsbdt fine art work is found in corporate and private collections. She is active in the photo community. She is a member of American Photographic Artists, served on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Media Photographers-Chicago/Midwest and is the current co-president of Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum.You can view more of her photos at http://www.karenihirsch.com and http://www.karenihirsch.com/visualart