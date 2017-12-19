 
News By Tag
* Photography
* Award
* Abstract
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
25242322212019


ArtSlant Names Karen I. Hirsch's Photo a Showcase Winner

Abstract Photo Montage "Greek Graphic" Honored by Expert Jurors
 
 
Greek Abstract
Greek Abstract
CHICAGO - Dec. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ArtSlant selected Chicago-based photographer Karen I. Hirsch's photo, "Greek Graphic" for their ninth showcase of 2017 in the abstract category. The image was made from a photo taken on the street in Athens, Greece. The photographer mirrored the image to give it the final colorful abstract graphic look.

Jurors were Malose Malahela, co-founder of Keleketla!Library in Johannesburg, South Africa; Natalia Zuluaga, Artistic Director of ArtCenter/South Florida in Miami, FL; and Nathaniel Hitchcock, director of Chicago Manual Style and co-organizer of the Bass Museum of Art's reopening exhibitions.

Karen I. Hirsch is an international award-winning photographer and digital artist. Her fsbdt fine art work is found in corporate and private collections. She is active in the photo community.  She is a member of American Photographic Artists, served on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Media Photographers- Chicago/Midwest and is the current co-president of Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum.

You can view more of her photos at http://www.karenihirsch.com and http://www.karenihirsch.com/visualart

Media Contact
Karen Hirsch
***@kihphoto.com
(312) 658-0700
End
Source:
Email:***@kihphoto.com Email Verified
Tags:Photography, Award, Abstract
Industry:Arts
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Karen I. Hirsch Photography PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share