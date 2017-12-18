 
News By Tag
* WTC Noida
* Wtc Cubit
* World Trade Center Noida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
24232221201918


WTC Noida Launched New Commercial Development Named WTC CUBIT with Limited Period Offer!!

World Trade Center with Viridian Red Group has launched its last phase of Development with the name 'WTC Cubit' in Tech Zone Greater Noida.
 
NOIDA, India - Dec. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- World Trade Center with Viridian Red Group has launched its last phase of Development with the name 'WTC Cubit' in Tech Zone Greater Noida. This newly launched business/office space is also integrated with 4 tier of security features and exciting limited period offer! Being a part of exiting WTC Noida project all the amenities and features of world trade center Noida already comes in wtc cubit too.

Office Spaces and business spaces available in Cubit is well furnished and equipped with all modern range of amenities. These well designed office spaces are from 260 sq ft to 1000 sq ft of area and made especially for corporate professional and business men. The special payment plan and exciting offers of assured returns of 10% to 11% give best opportunity for everyone to start investing in high return with minimum budget of 17 Lakh only.

A brief overview of offer available with this newly launched WTC Cubit is -

Office Spaces:BSP @ fsbdt Rs. 6500 -250 = 6250/-

SizeStarting From: 260 sq ft - 1000 sq ft

Type:Non lockable

Booking Amount:2 Lac

Balance payment:As per payment plan

Product:Assured returns till possession, post possession rental for 3 years

Returns:Rs.46.87 per sq. ft.

Minimum Investment:Rs.17 Lacs


So, No one should make hesitation to invest in well established brand WTC with Viridian Red Group project because of WTC global presence, reliability, quality and trust. For more Detail about WTC Noida Just Visit - http://www.wtcnoida.net.in/
End
Source:
Email:***@investoxpert.com Email Verified
Tags:WTC Noida, Wtc Cubit, World Trade Center Noida
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Investo Xpert News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share