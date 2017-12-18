News By Tag
WTC Noida Launched New Commercial Development Named WTC CUBIT with Limited Period Offer!!
World Trade Center with Viridian Red Group has launched its last phase of Development with the name 'WTC Cubit' in Tech Zone Greater Noida.
Office Spaces and business spaces available in Cubit is well furnished and equipped with all modern range of amenities. These well designed office spaces are from 260 sq ft to 1000 sq ft of area and made especially for corporate professional and business men. The special payment plan and exciting offers of assured returns of 10% to 11% give best opportunity for everyone to start investing in high return with minimum budget of 17 Lakh only.
A brief overview of offer available with this newly launched WTC Cubit is -
Office Spaces:BSP @ fsbdt Rs. 6500 -250 = 6250/-
SizeStarting From: 260 sq ft - 1000 sq ft
Type:Non lockable
Booking Amount:2 Lac
Balance payment:As per payment plan
Product:Assured returns till possession, post possession rental for 3 years
Returns:Rs.46.87 per sq. ft.
Minimum Investment:Rs.17 Lacs
So, No one should make hesitation to invest in well established brand WTC with Viridian Red Group project because of WTC global presence, reliability, quality and trust. For more Detail about WTC Noida Just Visit - http://www.wtcnoida.net.in/
