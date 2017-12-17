News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
All I Want For Christmas is More Fake Trump News?!
Trump's Wall Was Created to Keep Out Zombies and He Is a Wizard According to Dark Helix Press's Latest Anthology
JF Garrard, President of Dark Helix Press states, "The purpose of this book is to entertain and explore different universes of possibilities with Trump as a muse. We were overwhelmed by the stories that poured in and selected the most creative of the lot. While some of the stories are dark, there are also some that made us laugh out loud! In fiction, one can explore and discuss issues without fear while letting the imagination go wild, and our authors certainly did!"
Editor Jen Frankel adds, "Whether you are pro or anti, or could not care less (to quote Tim Rice), everyone has an opinion on Trump. Our writers just prefer to speculate a little more wildly than the average person, and we have written proof!"
The fantastic writers fsbdt selected for this book includes: Shaun Avery (UK), Emad El-Din Aysha (Egypt), Marleen S. Barr (USA), Ross Baxter (UK), Jared Bennett (USA), Gustavo Bondoni (Argentina), Timothy Carter (Canada), Eli Cranor (USA), Maggie DeMay (USA), Livia Finucci (UK), Bryan Grafton (USA), G. Gray (UK), Jacob Guyon (USA), Mathias Jansson (Sweden), Koom Kankesan (Canada), Joanna Koch (USA), Matthew Kresal (USA), Art Lasky (USA), Michael Manzer (USA), Chris McGrane (Australia), Melissa R. Mendelson (USA), Will Morton (USA), Ira Nayman (Canada), E. Reyes (USA), Aaron C. Smith (USA), Brian J. Smith (USA), Priya Sridhar (USA), Ramona Thompson (USA), DJ Tyrer (UK), Wondra Vanian (USA/UK), Paul Williams (Australia) and Emenual Wolff (USA).
The "Trump: Utopia or Dystopia Anthology" will be released December 25, 2017 exclusively on Amazon.com. Visit Dark Helix Press' website (http://www.darkhelixpress.com/
About Dark Helix Press
Dark Helix Press is an Indie publisher of Multicultural Fantasy, Science Fiction and Raw Non-Fiction established in 2014. We are based in one of the most diverse cities in the world – Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Our interest lies in risky, innovative fiction for adults considered too edgy for other publishers and raw, truthful non-fiction told in no-nonsense styles. We also produce children's and YA books to inspire new generations to gain confidence and be proud of their multilingual heritages.
Contact
Dark Helix Press
***@darkhelixpress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse