Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


Attorney Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute and National Organization of Black Law Enforcement

BCSJI in partnership with NOBLE will offer National Certificate Courses *CEUs for its 3,000 members. And educate over 60,000 youths in the Disproportionate Minority Contact with Police Initiative Program "Education is a Cornerstone of Justice"
 
 
BCSJI
BCSJI
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Dec. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The NOBLE Center for Excellence will serve as an official Community Policing Certification e-learning (CEU-POST) state of the art content hub for Law Enforcement Executives from across the globe to enhance building relationships between law enforcement and the community

To further boost the capacity of the NOBLE Center for Excellence, we have partnered with the Attorney Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute to make course content accessible in multiple platforms through a licensed online self-paced learning Virtual Campus system that is accessible 24/7/365 days a year allowing law enforcement departments or individual officers of the law to take courses through a digital live streaming television channel, mobile app, and a 21st Century Avatar virtual reality simulations that can activate on any mobile device, tablet or personal computer.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, Founder, and CEO of BCSJI said "these are challenging times in our country, particular communities of color. The partnership with NOBLE and it's 3,000 law enforcement members along with its 60,000 youths will serve as the educational foundation that will further enable us to build positive relationships between the community and law enforcement. Crump goes further saying, and we are even more excited that the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute serves as the official exclusive nationwide 21st Century Community Policing POST-Certified-Continuing Education Credit  (CEU) fsbdt online licensed platform. The multi-year agreement partnership is with Omar Neal, the CEO, Founder of You Got the Power organization is a former executive law enforcement officer and Mayor of Tuskegee, Alabama."

"NOBLE is very excited and honored to be launching the NOBLE Center for Excellence.  This is another step towards providing critical training to the law enforcement community and the nation." Clarence E. Cox, III, NOBLE National President.

The NOBLE Center for Excellence Institute will open members enrollment for all courses beginning December 26, 2017.

Click on the link to begin your selected program.

http://noble.bcsji.com

The 21st Century Community Policing-POST-CEU online certification program will begin enrollment on December 27th and classes will begin on January 10th, 2018.

About Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute

The Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute (BCSJI) with over 1000+ courses are an innovative multidisciplinary/multi-cultural approach to learning that encourages various perspectives aimed at ensuring that the voices of all are equally heard and acknowledged. BCSJI and its partners provide the skills, knowledge, and 21st Century learning to cultivate such action.

The BCSJI has developed global partnerships with organizations such as the National Medical Association, Tennessee State University, Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment and Education Chapter, Bethune-Cookman University Center for Law and Social Justice, Bethune Cookman University College of Liberal Arts and Justice and Society Department, Disproportionate Minority Council Program through the Department of Justice, National Bar Association, and the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association.

To learn more about the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute, please visit www.bcsji.com

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) serves as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to Justice by Action. NOBLE has nearly 60 chapters and represents over 3,000 members worldwide that represent chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, municipal law enforcement agencies, and criminal justice practitioners. The combined fiscal budget oversight of our membership exceeds $8 billion. NOBLE serves more than 60,000 youth through its major program components which include: Mentoring, Education, Leadership Development, and Safety.

For more information about NOBLE please visit www.noblenational.org

Contact
Public Relations Contact: Naja Hardmon
800-364-8610
***@aperionglobalinstitute.com
800-364-8610
Source:Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute
Email:***@aperionglobalinstitute.com Email Verified
Tags:Legal, Law Enforcement, Continuing Education Officers
Industry:Education
Location:Alexandria - Virginia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Page Updated Last on: Dec 23, 2017
