Attorney Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute and National Organization of Black Law Enforcement
BCSJI in partnership with NOBLE will offer National Certificate Courses *CEUs for its 3,000 members. And educate over 60,000 youths in the Disproportionate Minority Contact with Police Initiative Program "Education is a Cornerstone of Justice"
To further boost the capacity of the NOBLE Center for Excellence, we have partnered with the Attorney Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute to make course content accessible in multiple platforms through a licensed online self-paced learning Virtual Campus system that is accessible 24/7/365 days a year allowing law enforcement departments or individual officers of the law to take courses through a digital live streaming television channel, mobile app, and a 21st Century Avatar virtual reality simulations that can activate on any mobile device, tablet or personal computer.
Attorney Benjamin Crump, Founder, and CEO of BCSJI said "these are challenging times in our country, particular communities of color. The partnership with NOBLE and it's 3,000 law enforcement members along with its 60,000 youths will serve as the educational foundation that will further enable us to build positive relationships between the community and law enforcement. Crump goes further saying, and we are even more excited that the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute serves as the official exclusive nationwide 21st Century Community Policing POST-Certified-
"NOBLE is very excited and honored to be launching the NOBLE Center for Excellence. This is another step towards providing critical training to the law enforcement community and the nation." Clarence E. Cox, III, NOBLE National President.
The NOBLE Center for Excellence Institute will open members enrollment for all courses beginning December 26, 2017.
Click on the link to begin your selected program.
http://noble.bcsji.com
The 21st Century Community Policing-POST-
About Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute
The Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute (BCSJI) with over 1000+ courses are an innovative multidisciplinary/
The BCSJI has developed global partnerships with organizations such as the National Medical Association, Tennessee State University, Southern University Alumni Federation Entertainment and Education Chapter, Bethune-Cookman University Center for Law and Social Justice, Bethune Cookman University College of Liberal Arts and Justice and Society Department, Disproportionate Minority Council Program through the Department of Justice, National Bar Association, and the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association.
To learn more about the Benjamin Crump Social Justice Institute, please visit www.bcsji.com
National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) serves as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to Justice by Action. NOBLE has nearly 60 chapters and represents over 3,000 members worldwide that represent chief executive officers and command-level law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, municipal law enforcement agencies, and criminal justice practitioners. The combined fiscal budget oversight of our membership exceeds $8 billion. NOBLE serves more than 60,000 youth through its major program components which include: Mentoring, Education, Leadership Development, and Safety.
For more information about NOBLE please visit www.noblenational.org
Contact
Public Relations Contact: Naja Hardmon
800-364-8610
***@aperionglobalinstitute.com
