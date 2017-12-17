News By Tag
* Food
* Atlanta
* Love
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MLK's Legacy and the Importance of Mindful Eating
Mindful Eating for the Beloved Community (MEBC) Conference, Atlanta, GA January 15, 2018
Atlanta, GA: Supported and sponsored by Aetna, Marriott, I-Lead and Hobart/ITW the Mindful Eating for the Beloved Community (MEBC) conference to be held at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA marks the launch of a nationwide initiative to provide diverse communities with a thoughtful and engaged way to understand nutrition and the external influences that impact how and what we eat. The one-day event includes workshops on mindfulness and food justice, an interactive Mindful Meal prepared by BCA Chef Professionals, presentations from social justice leaders working in health equity, and the official launch of the Mindful Eating for the Beloved Community book, a collection of essays and powerful stories by chefs, nutritionists, and food activists offering strategies to rebuild the connections between diet, culture, faith, the environment, and community. Organized by Chef Alex Askew and published by Arch Street Press, Mindful Eating for the Beloved Community explores the intersection between food and social justice as well as the need to address the patterns of eating that leave us undernourished—
"Food Equity is tied into all things economic—community, productivity and profitability—
As Black in Government Chair of Health and Wellness Bettie Hudson comments, "Eating Healthy is Eating Well and Eating Right Leads to a Long Healthy Life."
To register for Mindful Eating for fsbdt the Beloved Community conference, please visit www.belovedmindfuleating.org/
###
BCA Global (www.bcaglobal.org)
I-LEAD, Inc. (i-leadusa.org)
Blacks in Government (www.bignet.org)
Visit https://www.belovedmindfuleating.org for detail
Contact
BCA Global
***@bcaglobal.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse