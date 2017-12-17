 
Industry News





MLK's Legacy and the Importance of Mindful Eating

Mindful Eating for the Beloved Community (MEBC) Conference, Atlanta, GA January 15, 2018
 
 
ATLANTA - Dec. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- BCA Global and Blacks in Government (BIG) Create Health and Food Justice Conference

Atlanta, GA: Supported and sponsored by Aetna, Marriott, I-Lead and Hobart/ITW the Mindful Eating for the Beloved Community (MEBC) conference to be held at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA marks the launch of a nationwide initiative to provide diverse communities with a thoughtful and engaged way to understand nutrition and the external influences that impact how and what we eat. The one-day event includes workshops on mindfulness and food justice, an interactive Mindful Meal prepared by BCA Chef Professionals, presentations from social justice leaders working in health equity, and the official launch of the Mindful Eating for the Beloved Community book, a collection of essays and powerful stories by chefs, nutritionists, and food activists offering strategies to rebuild the connections between diet, culture, faith, the environment, and community. Organized by Chef Alex Askew and published by Arch Street Press, Mindful Eating for the Beloved Community explores the intersection between food and social justice as well as the need to address the patterns of eating that leave us undernourished—physically and spiritually.

"Food Equity is tied into all things economic—community, productivity and profitability—it makes sense to move this forward nationally" comments Alex Askew, President of BCA Global.

As Black in Government Chair of Health and Wellness Bettie Hudson comments, "Eating Healthy is Eating Well and Eating Right Leads to a Long Healthy Life."

To register for Mindful Eating for fsbdt the Beloved Community conference, please visit www.belovedmindfuleating.org/scheduled-events and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact BCA Global at programs@bcaglobal.org.

###

BCA Global (www.bcaglobal.org) is a national non-profit, culinary/foodservice and hospitality career advancement organization. Our objective is to advance diversity by creating exposure, professional and educational opportunities for culinary and hospitality professionals of color.

I-LEAD, Inc. (i-leadusa.org) The Institute for Leadership Education, Advancement and Development (I- LEAD), is a Pennsylvania-based 501(c)3 nonprofit with offices in Philadelphia, Bryn Mawr and Reading. It has served as a key force for community leadership development since 1995, fostering a degreed citizenry to tangibly improve and sustain the economic, civic and social well-being of communities throughout the US.

Blacks in Government (www.bignet.org) was organized in 1975 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1976. BIG has been a national response to the need for African Americans in public service to organize around issues of mutual concern and use their collective strength to confront workplace and community issues.

Visit https://www.belovedmindfuleating.org for detail

