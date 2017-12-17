Roseland Matters gearing up for 6th Annual Toy and Coat Giveaway on Dec 23rd

Spirit of giving, fellowship alive in Chicago's far south side community

-- Roseland Matters, the community and mentoring program created by the Jordyne Cares organization to serve children and families in the far southside neighborhood, is gearing up for its 6th annual Christmas toy and coat giveaway. On Saturday, December 23at 11:00 am, Roseland Matters will be at Chicago Collegiate School located at 11816 South Indiana Avenue. Last Christmas the group provided 1000 toys and 400 brand new coats for the children of Roseland. This year will be even bigger as donations are still being collected."Holidays are big for Roseland Matters because it is an opportunity for us to help ease the tension in many households of the underserved community of Roseland," said Marc Pullins, Executive Director. "By providing food and gifts for families we reduce stress for many residents which gives them a chance to have a more peaceful Christmas season."For the past 6 years, Roseland Matters has made a difference in the community despite a lack of political support and traditional funding streams. Largely a boot strap operation to date, founder and Roseland native Marc Pullins goes door-to-door and uses social media to seek support from area businesses.Particularly instrumental in helping the Roseland community this holiday season has been Joe Rizza, whose auto group has been a cornerstone of the Chicagoland business community for nearly four decades. fsbdt This past Thanksgiving, Roseland Matter was able to provide 400 turkeys along with a bag of groceries so that families in need had a complete meal. The first giveaway four years ago started with only 25 turkeys."We are incredibly proud of the work we've been able to do each winter. Since underserved families need help above and beyond the holiday season, our goal for 2018 is to expand our efforts and bring in additional support through partnerships and corporate sponsorships,"said Pullins.AboutROSELAND MATTERS is the focus program of JORDYNE CARES, a 501c3 organization operating in Chicago. The program is committed to working for the people of the Roseland community on the far southside of Chicago, to strengthen their sense of community by hosting community cleanups, mentoring young men, holiday giveaways, and community meetings with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and residents, so that they may live peaceful and productive lives.#ROSELANDMATTERS