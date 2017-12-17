News By Tag
Landmark From Pioneer Technology Group To Revitalize Monroe County FL Land Record Management Process
Monroe County partners with Pioneer Technology Group to rejuvenate its antiquated Land Records management system.
"Pioneer Technology Group is thrilled to be a part of Monroe County's decision to adopt an intuitive, automated paperless recording system in an effort to improve customer service for their citizens. They are raising the bar for office productivity. This is only the first step in a long term partnership as we look forward to the future and what we can accomplish as a team." - Ryan Crowley, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Pioneer Technology Group.
The transition to Landmark's scan upfront system has Monroe County's recording division looking forward to the install as it will automate a considerable amount of the county's current recording process. Currently, when the need arises residents must drive across the Florida Keys to the nearest recording office; a drive that, to many residents, can prove to be quite a trek. This will no longer be an issue as added web functionality will provide Monroe County residents and local businesses with the ability to e-record and submit documents electronically and even access said documents in real time via an online subscription.
The adoption of Landmark is the first step taken by Monroe County to revitalize their court and recording experience. fsbdt The county has also chosen Pioneer Technology Group's Jurymark, a Jury Management System where jurors can log in to check the status of their service, update contact information, and even submit excusals. The installations of both Jurymark and Landmark are scheduled to begin early 2018. Landmark will be implemented at Monroe County's Key West and Marathon Key locations.
About Pioneer Technology Group
Pioneer Technology Group (Pioneer) is a leading developer of software solutions and services to Governments and the private sector. The company is headquartered in Sanford, Florida and recently opened a location in Wooster, Ohio. Offerings include: Benchmark, a court case management system, the Landmark official records system, the YourDox title document system, and tax processing systems for counties and municipalities. Pioneer also provides content management systems and a scanning services bureau for transitioning paper to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. For more information about the company, please contact Kristina O'Leary at koleary@ptghome.com or visit Pioneer's website at http://www.ptghome.com.
