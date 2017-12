Flamingo Travels announces Summer Travel Mela 2018

Contact

Flamingo Transworld Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Kamil Babi

***@flamingotravels.co.in Flamingo Transworld Pvt. Ltd.Mr. Kamil Babi

End

-- Flamingo Travels, one of India's leading travel agencies, is organising its much-awaited Summer Travel Mela on Sunday, December 24, 2017, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. The event will feature a wide spectrum of summer holiday plans for those who are smitten by the travel bug, which would allow them to explore their favorite destinations across the world, without having to break the bank. The highlights of the event include attractive travel discounts and gifts on booking, and travel expert consultancy.The visitors will also get a chance to meet their favourite RJs, participate in travel quizzes and games, and relish some fine refreshments. This is the first such travel fair in India to be held on such a scale, and a godsend opportunity for travellers to start planning fsbdt for their summer holidays. Interactive, informative, entertaining and rewarding, the travel mela will leave a memorable experience in the lives of travelers.Come one and all! You're invited to join us in an event that you've never encountered before! Grace the occasion with your presence. For those who won't be able to make it to the event, you can follow us on social media for updates. While this is the first initiative of its kind, we can certainly hope to see more of such bonanzas from the Gujarat based travel company. How the maiden event unfolds, guess we'll have to wait and watch.Based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Flamingo Travels is a household name in India when it comes affordable traveling. Despite having served more than 135,000 travelers, Flamingo still enjoys close to 100% repeat customer ratio. The company, with more than 200 employees spread across 40 locations, is particularly known for vegetarian meal tours. As an Indian travel agency at the forefront of travel and tourism industry, Flamingo brings unforgettable travel experiences to thousands of national and international travelers every year. For more info visit https://www.flamingotravels.co.in