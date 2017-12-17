News By Tag
Flamingo Travels announces Summer Travel Mela 2018
The visitors will also get a chance to meet their favourite RJs, participate in travel quizzes and games, and relish some fine refreshments. This is the first such travel fair in India to be held on such a scale, and a godsend opportunity for travellers to start planning fsbdt for their summer holidays. Interactive, informative, entertaining and rewarding, the travel mela will leave a memorable experience in the lives of travelers.
Come one and all! You're invited to join us in an event that you've never encountered before! Grace the occasion with your presence. For those who won't be able to make it to the event, you can follow us on social media for updates. While this is the first initiative of its kind, we can certainly hope to see more of such bonanzas from the Gujarat based travel company. How the maiden event unfolds, guess we'll have to wait and watch.
About Flamingo Travels
Based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Flamingo Travels is a household name in India when it comes affordable traveling. Despite having served more than 135,000 travelers, Flamingo still enjoys close to 100% repeat customer ratio. The company, with more than 200 employees spread across 40 locations, is particularly known for vegetarian meal tours. As an Indian travel agency at the forefront of travel and tourism industry, Flamingo brings unforgettable travel experiences to thousands of national and international travelers every year. For more info visit https://www.flamingotravels.co.in
