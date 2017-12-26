 
Industry News





Get Flat 30% off on App Design and Development Services with us

On this prosperous occasion, we at App India company offer you with Flat 30% off on App Design and Development Services in an efficient manner. Feel free to contact us today.
 
 
DELHI, India - Dec. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- We at App India Company would like to offer our App development services by proving outstanding discounts. At present we are offering FLAT 30% discount on all our App Design and Development Services.

As Christmas is the festival of celebration that brings happiness and joy for everybody, so we thought why not we add some more enthusiasm? At App India Company, we are happy to announce an astonishing offer on this auspicious occasion. Well, we are offering a flat 30% OFF on all our Web Development, App development and logo Services.

This is our way to wish our clients in the most excellent way possible as with the holiday season around the globe, let us inform you about the latest astonishing offer for Christmas and New Year celebrations. You can select out any of our services and can get a wonderful special discount of 30%. The list of services is mentioned below:

Website Design

Web Development

Mobile App Development

Software Development

E-commerce Website Development

Logo design

Android app development

New Year is the right time to work out on your websites so that you can give a fresh look at your website in the upcoming year that has an effect on your business presentation in the upcoming year. As we have previously updated all our services to most up-to-date versions to give your business a quick fresh start with our well-organized versions of services.

So you can connect with us today and avail the offers in an efficient manner. This type of offer won't be around forever, so grab our Christmas and New YEAR treat for you. In case you want to know more about our offer or want some more information, you are free to contact us our experts contact you fsbdt soon and assist you in the simplest manner.

This Flat 30% off on App Design and Development Services offer will also save you a lot of money on all our web services. The services which we are gifting you as a New year gift are not are only applicable to Website development, but we are also offering this offer on all web development, mobile development, logo design services too.

To avail this Christmas offer, simply fill our contact form and visit our website home page connect with one of our experts.

Please reach us at http://www.appindia.co.in/ to know more.

For now, App India Company wishes you Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year. Enjoy this FLAT 30% discount and have a happy time with your friends and family.

Media Contact:

App India Company

Mayur Vihar Phase 3

Delhi – 110096 India

Phone: (+91)11 – 22610577

Email: support@stws.io

Media Contact
***@appindia.co.in
(+91)7835869777
