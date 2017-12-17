News By Tag
Vital Telcom EXPAND and re-launch 'allin1number seats'
Vital Telcoms contributes majorly to business phone systems, giving them quality and services which they requires.
Vital Telcom are a leading UK hosted PBX provider, offering the state of the art future proofed 'allin1number communications suite', our hosted business phone system with no obsolescence. Further to successful 'launch last month of allin1number Seats the offer has been simplified and expanded: allin1number seats is now being offered to new customers as a fixed price per seat Cloud bundle; including allin1number hosted PBX, Phones, 2000 minutes of inclusive UK Landline & 2000 minutes of UK mobile Calls, Cloud Storage, Microsoft 365 (Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & more) all from a fixed price from £17.00 per seat. Subject to suitable bandwidth, Vital Telcom can include bandwidth in our per seat costs, please enquire for further details.
With the allin1number Communications Suite there is no-single point fsbdt of failure as 'allin1number' is a multi-node mirrored service, providing inbuilt Disaster Recovery for FREE. Should your building become inaccessible, your workforce can be operational anywhere using Wifi via the Bria-Stretto 3/4G or Wifi. The Bria-Stretto can be used on up-to 4 x devices per user simultaneously, no CAPEX required.
Call us today on +44 207 048 8821 or email sales@vital-
For more visit: http://www.vital-
