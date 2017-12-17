ABS-CBN TFC and stars reach out to Filipinos in Canberra and Wagga via "Sama-sama sa Saya"

Daryl Ong and Dj Jhai Ho deliver endearing performances to Filipinos from Canberra to Wagga in TFC's newest event series in Australia

-- Despite the eminent distance to home and then from each other, the Filipino community in Australia were one in November as premier network ABS-CBN The Filipino Channel (TFC) launched its newest event series - "Sama-sama sa Saya" sa Canberra at Wagga, Wagga" in Australia.Kicking off the "Sama-sama sa saya sa Canberre at Wagga Wagga" event series was the explosive combination ofandat the Canberra Labor Club, Belconnen, Australia Capital Territoryon November 11. DJ Jhai Ho jumpstarted the event with Manila sound "Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko". He levelled up the energy by conducting what the locals call awhere Canberra residentwas proclaimed winner.From comedy to thrill, Ong made a follow through with "Basta't Kasama Kita", "How Did You Know", and the timely "Sana Ngayong Pasko". Pumping up the ladies' hearts was the dating game hosted by DJ Jhai Ho. During the dating game, Ong asked the ladies a range of questions from as simple as the type of food they will cook for him given the chance; and the best spots to tour him around.During the first leg, Ong also shared his signature cover "Stay" much to the ladies in the house's never-ending thrill.Not long after, the dynamic duo brought the exciting combo to Kildare Catholic College Hall, Coleman St. in Wagga Wagga on November 12. DJ Jhai Ho, a multi-talented comedian entertained his fellowmen in Wagga, Wagga with his singing performance and comic spiels.The locals proved they can be at par, as they performed their own showdown:composed ofandfsbdt performed "Everybody" by the Justice Crew;from Leeton performed a cover of "Two Less Lonely People in the World" by Air Supply with remake by KZ;from Temora sang "Yours by Ella Henderson"; the(Ysabella and Annabelle on Vocals, Samuel on Bass, Rolando on Uke) performed a love medley of "All You Need is Love" and "Where is the Love";from Wagga sang "Help or Can't Take my Eyes of You";of Wagga who performed her version of "From A Distance" by Bette Midler;represented Teyts of Waggga via "If I Believe"; whilean artist who started with "Little Big Star" and starred with Sarah Geronimo in "Bituing Walang Ningning" and is now part of Albury's "Les Miserable", performed for her fellowmen.Completing Ong and Jai Ho's Australia tour was the duo's courtesy call to the Philippine Ambassador to Australia, Her Excellencyat her official residence in CanberraAccording to, country manager for ABS-CBN Australia Pty Ltd., distance is not a factor for TFC from reaching out towherever they are in . "Australia has a vast terrain of both tropical and temperate forests where Filipinos live far from each other. Despite this fact, we try to bring the Philippines to them by way of our events and stars. We hope that through the "Sama-sama sa saya" we were able to bring them together and deliver a piece of home to them in those two days".For more updates about other events, connect with fellow Kapamilyas and visit facebook.com/KapamilyaTFC and TFCAustralia. You can also follow facebook.com/KapamilyaTFC, and KapamilyaGlobalPR.