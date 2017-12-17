 
News By Tag
* Trade Secrets
* DTSA
* IP
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape: What's In and Out LIVE Webcast
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trade Secrets
* DTSA
* IP

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Dec. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape: What's In and Out LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for January 11, 2018 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

With the upward trend of modern technologies and cross-border transactions, global progress has continued to spur through the years. However, coupled with these developments are significant threats against companies, especially when it comes to valuable assets like trade secrets.

Records of trade secret theft have evidently increased over the past years, and companies are left to examine trends that will help them leverage their protection program.

Join a panel of key thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of trade secrets and as they delve into the current and emerging trends of trade secret protection. Speakers will also provide the audience practical defense strategies and what's in and out this 2018.

This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:

§  The Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) of 2016 – Surface Discussion

§  DTSA High Profile Cases

§  Trade Secrets Misappropriation

§  Recent Trade Secret Thefts

§  Practical Defense Strategies

§  What's In and Out

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Paul Hastings LLP

Bradford Newman

Partner, fsbdt Chair of Employee Mobility and Trade Secret Practice

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Mark E. Terman

Partner

Cozen O'Connor

James Gale

Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Robert L. Greenfeld

Of Counsel

Lynn Pinker Cox Hurst LLP

Alan Dabdoub

Partner

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/trade-secrets-in-the-2018-landscape-whats-in-and-out

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Trade Secrets, DTSA, IP
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share