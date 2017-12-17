News By Tag
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape: What's In and Out LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
With the upward trend of modern technologies and cross-border transactions, global progress has continued to spur through the years. However, coupled with these developments are significant threats against companies, especially when it comes to valuable assets like trade secrets.
Records of trade secret theft have evidently increased over the past years, and companies are left to examine trends that will help them leverage their protection program.
Join a panel of key thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of trade secrets and as they delve into the current and emerging trends of trade secret protection. Speakers will also provide the audience practical defense strategies and what's in and out this 2018.
This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:
§ The Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) of 2016 – Surface Discussion
§ DTSA High Profile Cases
§ Trade Secrets Misappropriation
§ Recent Trade Secret Thefts
§ Practical Defense Strategies
§ What's In and Out
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Paul Hastings LLP
Bradford Newman
Partner, fsbdt Chair of Employee Mobility and Trade Secret Practice
Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Mark E. Terman
Partner
Cozen O'Connor
James Gale
Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation
Steptoe & Johnson LLP
Robert L. Greenfeld
Of Counsel
Lynn Pinker Cox Hurst LLP
Alan Dabdoub
Partner
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
