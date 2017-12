TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Trade Secrets in the 2018 Landscape: What's In and Out LIVE Webcast

With the upward trend of modern technologies and cross-border transactions, global progress has continued to spur through the years. However, coupled with these developments are significant threats against companies, especially when it comes to valuable assets like trade secrets.Records of trade secret theft have evidently increased over the past years, and companies are left to examine trends that will help them leverage their protection program.Join a panel of key thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group as they bring the audience to a road beyond the basics of trade secrets and as they delve into the current and emerging trends of trade secret protection. Speakers will also provide the audience practical defense strategies and what's in and out this 2018.This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following key topics:§ The Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) of 2016 – Surface Discussion§ DTSA High Profile Cases§ Trade Secrets Misappropriation§ Recent Trade Secret Thefts§ Practical Defense Strategies§ What's In and OutBradford NewmanPartner, fsbdt Chair of Employee Mobility and Trade Secret PracticeMark E. TermanPartnerJames GaleCo-Chair, Intellectual Property LitigationRobert L. GreenfeldOf CounselAlan DabdoubPartner