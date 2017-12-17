Experience the Range of Cleaning Products from CareClean at Clean India Show 2018

Careclean starts presenting a wide range of domestic & industrial chemical products exhibition from 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2018 at HALL VI Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India.

End

-- CareClean presents its entire range ofat the 15edition of the Clean India Show. The exhibition will be held from the 18, 19and 20of January 2018 at HALL VI Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India.The Clean India Show is Asia's leading B2B event for chemical suppliers and chemical manufacturers that focus on sustainable cleaning for businesses and industries. The exhibition offers a platform showcasing the latest cleaning products and techniques as well as sanitation solutions. These products are aimed at a gamut of industries in the manufacturing, pharma, engineering, textile, IT and automobile sectors as well as hotels, malls, hospitals and educational institutions. If sustainability and cleanliness are important to your industry, a visit to the Clean India Show is a must.At the exhibition CareClean will be showcasing their range of products and services for use by Corporate Offices, housekeeping in the Hospitality sector, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Units, Hospitals, Manufacturing Industries, Metro, Railways and the Automobile Sector as well as Central Kitchens and Restaurants. The range also includes products for deep cleaning. In addition to their expansive product range CareClean also offers facility management and contract cleaning. CareClean will also be showcasing products for home use such as carpet shampoo, tile scale remover, room fresheners and bathroom cleaners. The exhibition will give visitors a chance to view demos of the cleaning products and interact with them first hand. A number of special spot offers and tie ups with CareClean will also be on offer at the exhibition.Megamorph's CEO, Niyati Purohit, Managing Director, Ashwin Suresh and National Sales Director, AV Suresh, will also be present at the exhibition along with other members of senior management. The team will be available to all visitors to discuss their cleaning needs fsbdt and how CareClean can partner with them.CareClean is a brand underthat focuses on providing specialised cleaning solutions for homes, offices, hotels, educational institutions and industries. Theis to "Make the World a Safer, Cleaner & Better Place". Over 15 years, CareClean has built a national presence for itself and is known as a front runner in the manufacturing of cleaning chemicals and industrial solutions.CareClean is India's first and only* company to be awarded "Green Company" certification from DQS India & GC Mark Germany in the domain of manufacturing Industrial & Domestic Cleaning Solutions. This means that CareClean is among the few companies that have succeeded in minimizing their negative impact on the environment. The company is also ISO 9001:2008 certified. All products offered by CareClean are compliant with current environment safety norms. In addition, each product is tested and certified by the Water Quality Association certified laboratory. To learn more about CareClean please visit. For more details about the Clean India Show and Register Online please visit