Redishred Capital Corp. announces new Middle East licensee

-- Redishred Capital Corp ("Redishred"), a publicly listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange has recently transferred its Middle East PROSHREDLicense to Shredex Documents Destroying Services LLC ("SHREDEX").SHREDEXhas been in the secure document shredding industry in the Middle East since 2010 and has grown rapidly to become a regional leader earning the trust of hundreds of businesses across the region.Both PROSHREDand SHREDEXoffer secure, cost efficient and convenient systems that ensure the collection, on-site shredding and eventual recycling of all unwanted paper flow and outdated electronic media in offices and archiving storage thus ensuring their clients abide by local and international information security regulations.Commenting on the new agreement Mr. Jeffrey Hasham, CEO of PROSHRED said "PROSHREDfirst entered the Middle East market in 2011, in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Lebanon. What we learned is that there were many Multi-National Corporations that required our services and they did not have many, if any options; there were also numerous Regional and National Corporations that wanted the service to ensure good risk management practice and to have a green solution for their paper and electronics"He added "We have always applied strict procedures to protect our customers and it was a natural alliance with SHREDEXgiven the shared values; both companies take the security of their clients very seriously. As a consequence, the previous contract held by Averda International FZ-LLC now stands cancelled"."We have made it our mission to provide the most secure confidential document and electronic media shredding and recycling services to as many businesses as possible in the GCC and MENA region" stated Anis El Solh, Managing Director of SHREDEX. He added "today we bring our commitments of security to even higher levels with the exclusive license from PROSHREDwhom, as a worldwide brand, has been a pioneer in the industry for over 30 years serving tens of thousands of customers".The initial expansion in the Middle East was led by the current SHREDEXteam who were managing PROSHREDin the region. Mr. Hasham added "We are thrilled to partner with SHREDEXwho is now our Licensee in fsbdt the region; their team brings not only a wealth of experience in the market, but also a passion for customer service and a drive for the merits and benefits of secure information destruction using the on-site method. We are confident that the SHREDEXteam will do a tremendous job taking PROSHREDto the next level in the Middle East market."About Redishred Capital Corp.Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States and Internationally. PROSHREDshreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has both the ISO 9001 and NAID AAA certifications. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. PROSHREDcurrently services over 30 markets in the United States.