 
News By Tag
* Shredding
* Shredex
* Proshred
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
27262524232221


Redishred Capital Corp. announces new Middle East licensee

 
 
Shredex
Shredex
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Shredding
Shredex
Proshred

Industry:
Business

Location:
Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Projects

DUBAI, UAE - Dec. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Redishred Capital Corp ("Redishred"), a publicly listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange has recently transferred its Middle East PROSHRED® License to Shredex Documents Destroying Services LLC ("SHREDEX®").

SHREDEX® has been in the secure document shredding industry in the Middle East since 2010 and has grown rapidly to become a regional leader earning the trust of hundreds of businesses across the region.

Both PROSHRED® and SHREDEX® offer secure, cost efficient and convenient systems that ensure the collection, on-site shredding and eventual recycling of all unwanted paper flow and outdated electronic media in offices and archiving storage thus ensuring their clients abide by local and international information security regulations.

Commenting on the new agreement Mr. Jeffrey Hasham, CEO of PROSHRED said "PROSHRED®first entered the Middle East market in 2011, in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Lebanon.  What we learned is that there were many Multi-National Corporations that required our services and they did not have many, if any options; there were also numerous Regional and National Corporations that wanted the service to ensure good risk management practice and to have a green solution for their paper and electronics".

He added "We have always applied strict procedures to protect our customers and it was a natural alliance with SHREDEX® given the shared values; both companies take the security of their clients very seriously. As a consequence, the previous contract held by Averda International FZ-LLC now stands cancelled".

"We have made it our mission to provide the most secure confidential document and electronic media shredding and recycling services to as many businesses as possible in the GCC and MENA region" stated Anis El Solh, Managing Director of SHREDEX. He added "today we bring our commitments of security to even higher levels with the exclusive license from PROSHRED® whom, as a worldwide brand, has been a pioneer in the industry for over 30 years serving tens of thousands of customers".

The initial expansion in the Middle East was led by the current SHREDEX® team who were managing PROSHRED® in the region.  Mr. Hasham added "We are thrilled to partner with SHREDEX® who is now our Licensee in fsbdt the region; their team brings not only a wealth of experience in the market, but also a passion for customer service and a drive for the merits and benefits of secure information destruction using the on-site method.  We are confident that the SHREDEX® team will do a tremendous job taking PROSHRED® to the next level in the Middle East market."

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States and Internationally. PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has both the ISO 9001 and NAID AAA certifications. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis.  PROSHRED® currently services over 30 markets in the United States.

Contact
Yardstick Marketing Management
***@yardstick-marketing.com
End
Source:Redishred Capital Corp
Email:***@yardstick-marketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Shredding, Shredex, Proshred
Industry:Business
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yardstick Marketing Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Dec 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share