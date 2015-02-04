 
Fullerton Arboretum Seeks Curated Art for New Museum Exhibit

Natural Wonders: An exhibition of fine art photography featuring flora, fauna and beautiful landscapes
 
 
FULLERTON, Calif. - Dec. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fullerton Arboretum Orange County Agricultural and Nikkei Heritage Museum will present an exhibition of up to 60 photographs depicting Nature. We invite Orange County photographers to submit artworks for consideration for this exhibit. This curated exhibit will feature landscape, animals, plants, and other nature scenes. The Natural Wonders exhibit will run February 3rd to March 24th, 2018.

Curatorial Statement by Curator Barbara Thompson:

In my 16 years working at the Orange County Fair in the Visual Arts Exhibit, I witnessed the transformation of the photography competition caused by the invention of digital cameras and equipment. Each year, the photography competition entries increased in numbers and quality and became more competitive as digital technology developed. Photographers now have more control over the product than ever before, with most every photo enhanced, cropped, and improved employing easy to use, and often in-camera techniques.

In wcj their book Art as Therapy, Alain de Botton and John Armstrong state, "Art holds out the promise of inner wholeness." And, we can "use art to supply what is missing from life."

Nature in all its wonder is a balm for our frenetic city life. Looking at these photographs, we can place ourselves in the picture, take a deep and cleansing breath, travel to that location for a mini-vacation of the mind, and find peace and balance.

Electronic Submission Instructions:

• Use "Natural Wonders Exhibit" in the subject line of your email.
• Submit up to 5 images to Barbara Thompson queenofstuff@att.net
• Label your .jpg files with your last name and image number: lastname1.jpg
• Include the size and title of each work with corresponding jpg number.

Artworks to be exhibition ready with framing and wiring. Works on metal require wiring on the back. There are no size limitations, but there is a weight limitation of 25 lbs.

Timeline:

• Entry submission deadline: December 26, 2017.
• Notification of acceptance: January 3, 2018
• Accepted entries delivery to Fullerton Arboretum OCANH Museum only Saturday, January 27, 10 am to 3 pm.
• Artists reception February 4, 2015, 1 to 3 pm.
• Fullerton Arboretum commission for sales is 25%.
• Artworks sold must remain on display until the end of the exhibition.
• Pick up of artwork, 10 am to 3 pm, Sunday, March 25, 2018.

For more information on the Museum, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/museum_nikkei_current.php
Source:Fullerton Arboretum
Email:***@fullerton.edu Email Verified
