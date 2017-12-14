In.Corp Group Acquires Kittelson & Carpo Consulting, Strengthens Business Footprint in Philippines

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens In.Corp Group's Presence in the Philippines

-- In.Corp Group announced today the acquisition of Kittelson & Carpo Consulting, a business consulting firm headquartered in Taguig City, Philippines, with additional offices in Makati City and Cebu City. Kittelson & Carpo focuses on assisting companies with their set up in the Philippines, providing services such as business registration and permits, government compliance, work permits and visas, payroll and recruitment. In.Corp is Singapore's leading corporate services company."Both In.Corp Group and Kittelson & Carpo are focused relentlessly on the same goal – to deliver professional and quality corporate solutions for our clients. We are proud to be a recognised business consulting leader in the Philippine market and we believe by combining our strengths with those of In.Corp Group, we can extend our mission and jointly accelerate success for our clients," said Gregory Kittelson, Kittelson & Carpo's Co-Founder and Managing Director."We are excited to join In.Corp Group and grow our regional presence. This strategic acquisition is a win-win for us and all of our clients," said Amanda Carpo, Kittelson & Carpo's President and Co-Founder.Both Gregory and Amanda will continue to spearhead operations apart from assuming larger responsibilities within In.Corp Group."This acquisition marks a major step forward in delivering our regional strategy and we are thrilled to welcome Kittelson & Carpo into the In.Corp family," said Atin Bhutani, In.Corp Group CEO. "Kittelson & Carpo's market leader position, exceptional reputation and strong management team will enable us to scale and accelerate our Philippine business. I am pleased that Gregory, Amanda and team will play key roles in advancing In.Corp Group's position as the leading corporate services provider in the APAC region and I look forward to working with them."Kittelson & Carpo Consulting is a consulting firm that assists companies with their set up in the Philippines, providing services wcj such as business registration and permits, government compliance, work permits and visas, payroll and recruitment. Kittelson & Carpo Consulting commenced operations in 2007 and is based in Taguig City, Makati City and Cebu City, Philippines. Its clients include small and medium enterprises from diversified industries including outsourcing and offshoring, product import and export, network marketing, recruiting, real estate, travel and accommodation, trading and manufacturing, mining, etc.In.Corp Group is Singapore's leading corporate solutions company, with presences in multiple countries and serving thousands of clients around the world. Our people, services and solutions help the companies of today take on the business challenges of tomorrow. Discover more at incorp.asia/blog and follow us on Twitter at @InCorpGlobal.