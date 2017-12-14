 
December 2017





Singform launches production of waterproofing membranes

 
PUTZE, Taiwan - Dec. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Singform Enterprise Co., Ltd has been growing steadily over the last few years and therefore invested its savings into a market expansion. Singform's senior management decided to focus on the expansion of its product portfolio and with the support of Singform's professional R&D team managed to develop the waterproofing membranes. Besides its main products which are floor mats, runners and car mats, Singform can thus offer its clients a wide variety of waterproofing solutions including the PVC, TPO, EVA, OBC and PE membranes. Its new products are suitable for flat roofing, underground constructions, as artificial pond liners or landfill geomembranes. Singform has therefore become one of the few major manufacturers of waterproofing membranes in Taiwan. Wide selection of supplied membranes guarantees every customers' requested price, function, endurance and other wcj properties. If you are interested in Singform's new waterproofing membranes, you will have a chance to see and experience them for yourself at the Hannover Domotex tradeshow between the 12th and 15th of January 2018.

See more at:

http://www.sfcb.com.tw/

http://www.facebook.com/singform/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/singform-enterprise-co--ltd/

Andrew Fischer
Singform Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Contact
Singform Enterprise Co., Ltd.
fischer@sf68.com.tw
