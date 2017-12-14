 
December 2017





UES Celebrates win of Materials Characterization Contract with AFRL

Dayton Firm to Collaborate with RX in Characterizing Advanced Materials
 
 
DAYTON, Ohio - Dec. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- As the US AFRL's Materials and Manufacturing Directorate (RX) celebrates it's a century of success, UES, a small business in Dayton, celebrates another milestone. The firm has been awarded a  contract to work with the AFRL on Advanced Characterization of Materials (ACOM) at RX's Materials Characterization Facility (MCF).

Structural and functional materials are the essential backbone of all Air Force systems. Whether for ground-, air- or space-based applications, materials research and characterization supports current Warfighter capabilities and enables the advancements that meet rapidly evolving mission requirements. Supporting materials characterization and advancing research and development in novel techniques is the mission of the ACOM program at MCF.

The MCF is currently equipped with state-of-the-art microscopy and analytical characterization instruments, maintained, operated, and supported by UES staff. In addition to working closely wcj with Air Force researchers in order to determine materials research and characterization requirements, UES will work to develop unique and innovative materials characterization techniques that will advance the state of the art for AFRL/RX.

A team of scientific and support personnel from UES will collaborate with  AFRL in this effort and build strong relationships with regional and national research centers to support AFRL's mission. Dr. Nina Joshi, CEO, believes that UES' success is due in part to its unique strengths. "We are proud to be selected over some strong competition". She adds, "We're honored to be a partner to AFRL RX in this effort and we are committed to this program's success."

About UES Inc:

Founded in 1973, UES, Inc. is an innovative science and technology company that provides its government and industry customers with superior research and development expertise and world-class support.  We take great pride in developing products and services from our technologies for commercialization and transition.

- Please contact us at info@ues.com (mailto:info@ues.com%3cmailto:info@ues.com), Ph: (US) 937 426 6900, Fax: (US) 937 429 5413.

- UES Inc., 4401 Dayton Xenia Rd., Dayton, OH 45432-1894; www.ues.com

Contact
Veeraraghavan Sundar, Ph.D., M.B.A.
Manager, Emerging Products | UES, Inc.
***@ues.com
