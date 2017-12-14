News By Tag
UES Celebrates win of Materials Characterization Contract with AFRL
Dayton Firm to Collaborate with RX in Characterizing Advanced Materials
Structural and functional materials are the essential backbone of all Air Force systems. Whether for ground-, air- or space-based applications, materials research and characterization supports current Warfighter capabilities and enables the advancements that meet rapidly evolving mission requirements. Supporting materials characterization and advancing research and development in novel techniques is the mission of the ACOM program at MCF.
The MCF is currently equipped with state-of-the-
A team of scientific and support personnel from UES will collaborate with AFRL in this effort and build strong relationships with regional and national research centers to support AFRL's mission. Dr. Nina Joshi, CEO, believes that UES' success is due in part to its unique strengths. "We are proud to be selected over some strong competition"
About UES Inc:
Founded in 1973, UES, Inc. is an innovative science and technology company that provides its government and industry customers with superior research and development expertise and world-class support. We take great pride in developing products and services from our technologies for commercialization and transition.
- Please contact us at info@ues.com (mailto:info@
- UES Inc., 4401 Dayton Xenia Rd., Dayton, OH 45432-1894; www.ues.com
