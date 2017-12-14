News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Hilton Garden Inn as a Trustee Member
The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Hilton Garden Inn as a Trustee Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Hilton Garden Inn" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Hilton Garden Inn
Stylish and welcoming Miami hotel near Dolphin Mall
Welcome to Hilton Garden Inn Miami Dolphin Mall, conveniently situated adjacent to the Dolphin Mall, Ikea and the Miami International Mall, and less than 10 miles from Miami International Airport. Their unique location places us minutes from several businesses and attractions, including downtown Miami, the Doral Business Park and the famous Art Deco District. An ideal overnight stay destination for pre- and post-cruise travelers, their Miami hotel is also within a short drive of the Florida International University campus, Miami Beach, the Everglades National Park, and lots of sports venues.
Enjoy a delicious twist on classic American and Latin dishes, cocktails and craft brews at our Flamingo Grille and Lounge. Buy sundries and late night snacks in the 24-hour Pavilion Pantry®. Bright and functional, our guest rooms offer complimentary WiFi, a microwave, mini-fridge and 42-inch HDTV. Refresh in the swimming pool or energize in the fitness center. An ideal venue for business and social events, this Miami hotel near wcj Dolphin Mall has a 5,500 sq. ft. conference center and lots of versatile function space. Their divisible Flamingo Ballroom can seat up to 160 guests, and the Heron Board Room offers executive seating and state-of-the-
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Hilton Garden Inn
Gladys Esquenazi
(305) 500-9077
1695 NW 111 Ave Miami, Fl 33172
http://ww7.homesuites.com
