News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
iPods for Wounded Veterans event held at Peabody Properties' Howard House in Brockton
Eight residents of Howard House, located on the grounds of the Brockton Veterans Administration Medical Center, attended the event and welcomed donations including t-shirts, sweatshirts, magazines, gift bags, socks, hats, gloves and candy. The veterans also received hand-written cards from students at Wilmington Public Schools; the students created two colorful banners now gracing the common basement area at Howard House.
In addition to providing gifts, iPods for Wounded Veterans raffled off several tablets and other electronic items to Howard House residents; gift bags were set aside for those residents unable to attend the event.
By offering to hold this event, iPods for Wounded Veterans graciously included Howard House in their generous undertaking, even though not all residents are badly injured members of the U.S. military who served in Kuwait, Iraq or Afghanistan. Howard House residents have served in various U.S. military conflicts, and are formerly homeless veterans or veterans at risk of being homeless.
"We were humbled by this heart-warming event and delighted that our residents enjoyed such a great day," said Allen Furey, Resident Services Coordinator for Peabody Resident Services, Inc. Caritas. "Mere thanks hardly seem adequate for the important work iPods for Wounded Veterans does – the support this volunteer organization provides for wounded veterans is outstanding."
For more information, or to support iPods for Wounded Veterans, please visit http://ipodsforwoundedveterans.org.
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 12,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited wcj Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 60 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List, as well as a 2017 Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
Photo: Howard House residents Ronald Picco (far left) and Richie Couture (far right) with David Sarno, an iPods for Wounded Veterans volunteer, who is a senior at Malden Catholic High and will be enlisting in the Marines upon his graduation.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse