Toscana Isles in North Venice releases 32 new lakefront homesites

Six home designs offer expansive water views and luxury living
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Dec. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Now celebrating its second year of luxury community living in North Venice, D.R. Horton is excited to announce the release of new homesites available immediately at Toscana Isles. Thirty-two new lakefront home sites have just been revealed, many offering expansive views of the community's 90-acre lake.

Six stunning home designs are available for these beautiful waterside lots, ranging in size from 1,983 to 3,148 square feet of living space. The exquisitely crafted home options available for these sites start in the high-$300s, each boasting a covered lanai to enjoy the water views and plenty of storage in the three-car garage.

Toscana Isles community residents can enjoy the newly built lakefront amenity center, featuring a stunning infinity-edge pool overlooking the lake, a grand gathering room offering ample space for large get-togethers and community events, a billiards room with widescreen wcj televisions for casual relaxation, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a kayak launch, lighted tennis courts and a tot lot.

Located just one mile east of the I-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight's Trail, Toscana Isles is only a 20-minute drive from the fine dining, world-class shopping and cultural events of downtown Sarasota. The white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away, as is charming downtown Venice.

The public is invited to tour this Tuscan-inspired community to learn about the many home designs and homesite options available.  For the home seeker in need of immediate occupancy, Toscana Isles also has a selection of move-in ready homes. Two professionally decorated models are open seven days a week. To schedule a tour of Toscana Isles, call sales agents Joe Correll at (941) 256-5674, Tom McNamara at (941) 806-9055 (tel:(941)%20806-9055) or Ellen Sackett at (941)713-0332 (tel:(941)%20713-0332). For more information, visit www.drhorton.com/swfla.
Source:D.R. Horton
