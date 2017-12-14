News By Tag
Organizers Behind Little Caribbean Food + Cultural Crawl Roll Out Holiday Edition
Caribbeing, in Partnership with Kings Theatre, Announces Holiday-themed Cultural Event in Flatbush
Little Caribbean Food + Cultural Crawl: Holiday Edition will feature Caribbean Christmas traditions such as sorrel, black cake, coquito/cremas and parang (Caribbean Christmas music). The event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29.
The crawl is a 2-to-3-hour culinary and cultural tour in Brooklyn's thriving Caribbean community, Flatbush. The tour provides an overview of the neighborhood as well as samples of some of the best Caribbean cuisine in New York City. Crawl guides will also offer insights to their favorite local spots.
The tour group will meet on both days at the newly renovated courtyard of Kings Theatre (1027 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn). The tour admission of $10 will include food and rhum samples; a "Little Caribbean" drink special at Flatbush Zombie House (734 Flatbush Ave.); live parang and Christmas Calypso by Danielle Brown, Founder of My People Tell Stories, LLC; and a free gift while supplies last.
Cultural venture Caribbeing, an organization that illuminates the global Caribbean experience through arts and culture, is spearheading the event, the sixth of its kind.
"We've had great success with our previous Food + Culture Crawls, so we thought we would introduce a special holiday edition to celebrate the year end holidays such as Kwanzaa, an annual holiday celebrating Black families and cultural heritage," said Shelley Worrell, Founder & Chief Curator of Caribbeing. "Make sure you preregister so you don't miss out on what is sure to be a very special two days of festivities. Come prepared to support local businesses and enjoy the festive season, CaribBeing style."
In September, three commercial corridors in Brooklyn's Flatbush/Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhoods was pronounced the first official "Little Caribbean" community in New York, the U.S. and the world. Little Caribbean, which runs along wcj Flatbush Avenue from Empire to Nostrand Avenues (the Junction), Church Avenue from Ocean to New York Avenues and Nostrand Avenue from Empire to Church Avenues, will stimulate the promotion and development of food, culture and small businesses in Flatbush, Brooklyn, home to one of the largest and most diverse populations of Caribbean immigrants in the country.
Learn more about the Little Caribbean Food + Culture Crawl: Holiday Edition and register at https://www.eventbrite.com/
About Caribbeing
Caribbeing is a thriving cultural organization that stands at the crossroads of the film, art, and culture. Based in Brooklyn, AKA the "Little Caribbean," Caribbeing spans contemporary culture and is a hub for creativity and collaborations with some of the Caribbean's most visionary talent and innovative brands. Now in its fifth year, Caribbeing has grown into a global movement. Learn more about Caribbeing at http://www.caribbeing.com. Follow Caribbeing on Facebook at facebook.com/
About Kings Theatre
The historic Kings Theatre reopened its doors in 2015 as Brooklyn's premiere performing arts venue. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, the City-owned Theatre is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The Kings Theatre was originally designed by Rapp & Rapp in 1929 and was one of the five Loew's 'Wonder Theatres' built in New York and New Jersey during that period. Featuring high curved ceilings, ornate plaster walls, wood paneling, and a glazed terra-cotta ornamental façade, the classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. The redevelopment project both revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the Theatre into a state-of-the-
