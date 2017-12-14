News By Tag
AdvantaPure(R) Introduces Single-Use Filling Assemblies for Aseptic Fill and Finish Applications
Single-Use filling assemblies for fill and finish applications in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processing are now available from AdvantaPure. The assemblies are manufactured to customer specifications and supplied ready to use.
"These assemblies were developed specifically for vial and syringe filling," notes Lawrence Morano, AdvantaPure's Global Sales Manager. "Our team of engineers is well versed in Single-Use, biopharm and fluid flow, and we're able to work closely with customers to design systems that meet their individual process requirements."
Manufactured in-house with a focus on quality, the assemblies can be quickly installed and operational in a fraction of time as compared to traditional systems. They're made from AdvantaSil(TM)
Single-Use filling assemblies are supplied sterilized and ready to use. They feature smooth, molded junctions for seamless flow and to reduce leak and entrapment issues associated with barbed fittings. The assemblies' multiport Tri-Clamp(R)
For more information on AdvantaPure's new Single-Use Filling Assemblies for aseptic fill and finish applications, visit http://www.advantapure.com/
About AdvantaPure and NewAge(R) Industries
The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R)
In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. Automated product identification systems, including gamma-stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge's Verigenics(R)
NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure
Ann Phy
***@advantapure.com
