AdvantaPure(R) Introduces Single-Use Filling Assemblies for Aseptic Fill and Finish Applications

Single-Use filling assemblies for fill and finish applications in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical processing are now available from AdvantaPure. The assemblies are manufactured to customer specifications and supplied ready to use.
 
 
AdvantaPure's Single-Use Filling Assemblies for Aseptic Fill-Finish
AdvantaPure's Single-Use Filling Assemblies for Aseptic Fill-Finish
 
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - Dec. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- New sterile molded filling assemblies from AdvantaPure continue the shift to Single-Use processing methods that save time, reduce cross contamination risks and increase productivity between batches of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products.

"These assemblies were developed specifically for vial and syringe filling," notes Lawrence Morano, AdvantaPure's Global Sales Manager. "Our team of engineers is well versed in Single-Use, biopharm and fluid flow, and we're able to work closely with customers to design systems that meet their individual process requirements."

Manufactured in-house with a focus on quality, the assemblies can be quickly installed and operational in a fraction of time as compared to traditional systems. They're made from AdvantaSil(TM) silicone tubing and molded components or weldable and sealable AdvantaFlex(R) biopharmaceutical tubing and components. Bags, filters, sterile connectors, filling needles and other accessories complete the assemblies.

Single-Use filling assemblies are supplied sterilized and ready to use. They feature smooth, molded junctions for seamless flow and to reduce leak and entrapment issues associated with barbed fittings. The assemblies' multiport Tri-Clamp(R) design further reduces potential leak points and minimizes holdup volume.

For more information on AdvantaPure's new Single-Use Filling Assemblies for aseptic fill and finish applications, visit http://www.advantapure.com/filling-assemblies.htm or contact the AdvantaPure team by phone at 888-755-4370 or 215-526-2151; e-mail: info@advantapure.com; fax: 888-258-4293 or 215-526-2167 or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.

About AdvantaPure and NewAge(R) Industries

The AdvantaPure division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, wcj and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity.

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. Automated product identification systems, including gamma-stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge's Verigenics(R) division. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became an employee owned company for the benefit of both its employees and customers.

#        #        #

AdvantaFlex(R), AdvantaSil(TM), BioClosure(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), and Verigenics(R) are trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc. • Tri-Clamp(R) is a registered trademark of Alfa Laval Inc.

Contact
NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure
Ann Phy
***@advantapure.com
