SecureEPLS Enhances Feature to close 2017
SecureEPLS.com is a subscription service provided by Edentech Solutions Group for verifying vendors and employees against the exclusion databases of federal and state governments. This is an essential service for almost all Healthcare Providers.
This enhancement gives the users the ability to schedule their reports to auto run on either the 1st or 15th of the month. This should greatly increase the flexibility required by some clients who need to run verification's closer to the middle of the month. As in the past, users pick the lists they want to verify, pick the date, and the system does the rest.
Company Partner Lou Liberio adds: "We're happy to finish the year with this enhancement because this was specifically requested by our users. We try to prioritize those changes that have the highest value to them. This is just one more enhancement that helps keep the product as the most comprehensive EPLS self-serve compliance experience."
Subscriptions for SecureEPLS.com are available starting as low as $11 per month. These subscriptions are particularly suitable for Medical Practices, Home Care Providers, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, & CCRCs. Enterprise wcj pricing and Service Level Agreements are also available for the larger organizations such as Hospitals, Agencies, and Chains. Full Service EPLS verification is also available.
Currently, all new subscribers receive a 15 day Free trial, cancel anytime, no questions asked.
More information on the product and service is available at the website, https://www.SecureEPLS.com.
Lou Liberio, Partner
