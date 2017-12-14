 
Internet-of-Everything Platform Developers Announced by SELECT for Cities PCP

SELECT for Cities is pleased to announce that five companies/consortia were awarded contracts to build a platform prototype in the second Phase of its Pre-Commercial Procurement (PCP).
 
 
LONDON - Dec. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The five contractors who will enter Phase II of the SELECT for Cities Pre-Commercial Procurement (PCP) process have been announced today. The European project aims to deliver a city-wide open innovation platform for the public sector and beyond by supporting the effective use of Internet-of-Everything (IoE) data and technology.  It is achieving its aims using a new type of procurement called Pre-Commercial Procurement (PCP).

Launched by the cities of Antwerp, Copenhagen and Helsinki, the PCP process is different to traditional methods as it is run through a series of three competitive phases, with the number of participating organisations reducing, but funding levels increasing, as each phase is evaluated. The competitive nature challenges industry from the demand side to develop innovative solutions for public sector needs, whilst enabling procurers to compare alternative potential solution approaches to filter out the best possible solutions that the market can deliver.

During the first Phase ten companies/consortia produced solution scoping reports for their potential platform solutions. These were evaluated by the cities Buying Group and the contractors who successfully passed the Phase were invited to bid for Phase II during which they will build and test prototypes of their platform.

The awarded contractors are:

1.      Team FIWOO

·         BOSONIT S.L., Spain (Lead Contractor);

·         EMERGYA INGENIERIA S.L., Spain;

· wcj         J.I.G. INTERNET CONSULTING S.L., Spain;

·         SECMOTIC INNOVATION S.L., Spain.

2.      Team ENGINEERING INGEGNERIA INFORMATICA

·         ENGINEERING INGEGNERIA INFORMATICA S.P.A., Italy (Lead Contractor);

·         ATC INTERNATIONAL SPRL, Belgium;

·         EIT DIGITAL IVZW, Belgium.

3.      Team INDRA SISTEMAS S.A., Spain

4.      Team City of Data

·         MARTEL GMBH, Switzerland (Lead Contractor);

·         UBIWHERE LDA, Portugal;

·         THERAPENIS P.C., Greece.

5.      Team Snap4City

·         UNIVERSITY OF FLORENCE – DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION ENGINEERING, Italy (Lead Contractor);

·         EFFECTIVE KNOWLEDGE SRL, Italy;

·         UNIVERSITY OF MILAN, Italy.

Hugo Goncalves, Project Manager, Forum Virium Helsinki, said: "We have seen outstanding solution development in this PCP. Entrance to Phase II was tough and the successful contractors all impressed the Buyers Group by going above and beyond expectations, showing that their solutions not only meet complex technical standards and requirements but also a variety of end-user needs. In this first year of the competition, the innovation levels are very strong, and all of our contractors should be immensely proud of what they have achieved so far."

Phase II which officially began on the 15 December 2017 is expected to end in June 2018, after which selected contractors will be asked to bid for Phase III Living Labs testing on the ground.

Follow the developments of SELECT for Cities Online (https://www.select4cities.eu/) , on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SELECT4Cities) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8448202).

Contact
Susie Ruston McAleer, susie@21cConsultancy.com
Laura Gavrilut, laura@21cConsultancy.com
***@21cconsultancy.com
End
Source:21c Consultancy
Email:***@21cconsultancy.com Email Verified
