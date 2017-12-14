News By Tag
Matanzas Land Sells Matanzas Lakes to Seagate Homes
Cullis and the Gazzoli family, owners of SeaGate Homes, have a built a strong professional relationship over the years, having originally worked together on the development of Grand Haven since the late 90s. "I have had the pleasure of working with the Gazzoli family for 20 years," said Cullis. "I originally worked with John Gazzoli, and now I work with his children – Robert, Brian and Laura," he added. John Gazzoli was an executive with ITT until 1990 when he left to start his own building company. Grand Haven was the first master planned community they worked on together.
Located in Palm Coast's L Section, one mile from the new Matanzas I-95 interchange, Matanzas Lakes was originally planned for multifamily but was recently rezoned by the Palm Coast City Council for single family homes. Matanzas Lakes will be a quality 55+ gated community with 107 patio homes, with a third of the properties having waterfront access. There are plans for a clubhouse and swimming pool near the main entrance on Laramie Drive. Many of the waterfront homes will have shared boat docks.
Matanzas Land is donating to the City, land for a canoe and kayak park in exchange for two acres of property that the City owned. Matanzas Land also agreed to connect the canoe and kayak park to the Belle Terre Waterway and create a new 8-acre lake.
"It's been a pleasure working with Jim and his team, who have such an outstanding reputation in wcj community," said Gazzoli. "We are all so excited about the future of this new development as well as future partnerships with Grand Living."
Grand Living Realty will assist in marketing the new community and is working with SeaGate Homes to develop other communities in the surrounding area. The Grand Living Realty team of nearly 30 agents are responsible for selling new communities developed by Cullis.
SeaGate Homes recently built an active adult neighborhood community in Palm Coast called Park Place. It's set on 37 acres of lush landscape with 123 single-family homes constructed by SeaGate Homes. More communities are in development.
About Grand Living Realty
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development having developed Grand Haven and focused on other communities, and Lindsay Dolamore who has more than 20 years' experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast and Sunset Inlet in Beverly Beach. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at http://www.GrandLivingRealty.net. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.
