"Kids Deserve It!" Author Visits Cactus Canyon Junior High

Kids Deserve It! author meets Cactus Canyon Jr. High staff.

Contact

Sally Marks

***@goaj.org Sally Marks

End

-- "Kids Deserve It!" author, Adam Welcome, decided that teachers deserve a little appreciation too and stopped by the Cactus Canyon Junior High campus, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, to meet with faculty, staff and students. "Kids Deserve It! Pushing Boundaries and Challenging Conventional Thinking," is part of a book study by CCJH staff.Mr. Welcome, who co-authored the book with Todd Nesloney, has been in contact with CCJH staff through Twitter. When he traveled to Arizona for a conference, he made arrangements with Principal, Courtney Castelhano, to travel to Apache Junction to meet staff, tour the campus, and sign copies of his book.The book is a motivational book designed to inspire educators to embrace technology, innovation and alternative methods to help kids learn and not be limited by conventional thinking. While touring the campus Mr. Welcome observed Regan Roach's science class where she challenged students to design Christmas ornaments based on elements from the periodic table. While Mr. Welcome wcj observed the student's work, he asked Ms. Roach if he could make a suggestion about a free drawing program. Ms. Roach agreed and several of the students began using the program to help them with their assignment."She was totally open to it," said Mr. Welcome to Mrs. Castelhano about Ms. Roach's willingness to make instant decisions to help kids learn. "That's exactly the type of things we talk about in the book."Several faculty members, as well as Mrs. Castelhano, have read the book and embraced its message."I've read a lot of books about education in my career, but this one really resonated with me and the staff," said Mrs. Castelhano. "Sometimes it's about innovation, sometimes it's about kindness, and sometimes it's about having the wisdom to challenge old ideas that no longer serve our students. We are very excited that Adam took the time to visit us, and we look forward to exploring more ways to empower our students to succeed."For more information calls about CCJH call 480-677-7565.