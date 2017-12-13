 
December 2017





GoransonBain Partner, Jeff Domen Elected President of the Collin County Bar Association

Professional development and community outreach to be priorities
 
 
GoransonBain Partner Jeff Domen will lead Collin County Bar Association
GoransonBain Partner Jeff Domen will lead Collin County Bar Association
 
PLANO, Texas - Dec. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Servant leadership can mean many things. For GoransonBain lawyer Jeff Domen it means enriching lives of others.  The family law attorney leads clients through one of the toughest times in their lives advocating and offering hope, peace of mind and encouragement.  He is an active volunteer with his church's youth ministry program and coaches youth sports. Now he takes a leadership role as President of the Collin County Bar Association.

"This is a great opportunity for me to give back to the legal profession and lead efforts for professional development while at the same time serving our greater community," said Jeff Domen, a partner in the Plano-based family law firm.

During his year as president his priorities are to provide more resources to guide professional development among his peers. He will continue the Trial Academy which is a skills training program intended to improve advocating skills of attorneys.  At the same time, he sees a great opportunity to reach out to the Frisco community through a legal internship program with the local high school.

An attorney for 17 years, Domen earned his law degree from Baylor University School of Law.  Among his many honors and achievements is inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© for six consecutive years. He is a frequent speaker and author of family law topics, trial strategies, and ways to keep children safe from an alcoholic spouse.

About the Collin County Bar Association
The Collin County Bar Association is the largest bar association serving the legal community practicing in and around Collin County, Texas which includes Frisco, McKinney, Allen and Plano, among numerous other small communities.  It works closely with the judiciary and local leaders in Collin County to create a professional, cordial and efficient relationship with the court system for all practitioners. Membership consists of lawyers, law students and paralegals/legal assistants. More information can be found at http://www.collincountybar.org/

About GoransonBain, PLCC
GoransonBain (http://www.gbfamilylaw.com/) is a Texas family law firm founded in 1987. Since its inception, GoransonBain has fostered a constructive wcj atmosphere and strategic approach to help client's controls costs, minimize the disruption to their daily lives and achieve the best possible outcome. The firm's team of attorneys, including three former family court judges, offers clients comprehensive experience and perspectives to work towards an efficient resolution in complex situations. Services encompass virtually every facet of family law, including divorce, asset identification and valuation, complex property matters, collaborative law, mediation, premarital and postmarital agreements, child custody and visitation, property division, child support, adoption, paternity, and same-sex legal issues. For the past five years, U.S. News & World Report named GoransonBain a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News - Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

In 2016, GoransonBain was named a Top Workplace in Dallas by the Dallas Morning News.  Beyond the top 5 ranking among small 100 businesses in the Dallas area, the firm was also recognized for best work/life flexibility.

The firm maintains three Texas offices in Dallas, Plano and Austin.

Click to Share