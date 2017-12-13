News By Tag
Church's Chicken® Honors Decades of Dedicated Service from Valued Supply Partner
Mark Bollinger from Performance Foodservice Awarded Plaque at End-of-Year Banquet for Global Chicken Restaurant Brand
"People like Mark Bollinger are rare and special individuals,"
Bollinger and his wife attended the annual end-of-year Church's banquet, which included a presentation of a plaque thanking him for his long-standing commitment to excellence. The Church's executive team was also in attendance, so they could personally shake hands with Bollinger and express their gratitude.
"Partners like PFG play a vital role in our quest to become the global franchisor of choice by ensuring products get to our restaurants on time, every time, allowing our teams to focus on preparing our world famous Chicken, scratch-made Biscuits, and delicious sides our guests love. Mark's leadership, sense of urgency and service excellence makes him a vital part of our partnership with PFG. We are very grateful for all he has done–with Mark Bollinger's unwavering commitment–to wcj support our brand's continued success," said Joe Christina, Chief Executive Officer for Church's.
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow
