News By Tag
* Sales
* Data Sim
* Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
20GB of Roaming Data in 50 Countries for only $50
Disrupting Roaming Data Gouging one GB at a time! 20GB, anytime, anywhere!
Simply purchase the LTE Data Sim card, insert it into an unlocked mobile device, enter the APN codes in the settings tabs, turn on Data Roaming and you are good to go!!!
Available at select dealers and online via our website, the LTEdataSim card is a must have for travelers and business people who want to save money! For a list of dealers, please visit our website at www.LTEdataSim.com.
Benefits:
· No Contract
· Renewable after 30 days
· Works in 50 + countries
· Easy to setup
· Works on all unlocked Apple, Android, Blackberry, Windows phones / tablets / hotspot devices
· Can be used as a hotspot and connect multiple users
· No outrageous roaming charges from your cell provider
· Only $49.95 for 20GB / 30 days
Please note: Your devices' calling/texting features will not work, but you can make and receive calls and texts using downloadable voip or softphone apps from The Apple App Store or Google Play like Fongo, Talkatone, Magic Jack, Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, and countless of other apps.
The LTEDataSim Card is the world's best value Roaming Sim card.
LTEDataSim is looking to expand its dealer and distribution network throughout the world. We welcome all enquiries.
About LTEDataSim: A leader of mobile data services. Founded in 2016, LTEdataSim wcj has made arrangements with Cellular providers in 50 countries to allow its customers to use the host countries' data portals to access its data. Service works great with download speeds of up to 50Mbps. LTEdataSim can be used in any of the 50 countries and you can go from country to country without having to make any changes to the APN settings on your phone. For example, you can drive from Canada to the USA to Mexico, catch a flight to Hong Kong, then fly to China, then to Russia, then India, to Greece, to Italy, to Portugal, to the Netherlands, then to the UK and have data service, anywhere data service is available.
Contact
The LTEDataSim Card can be found currently at select dealers throughout North America, and ordered online via our website. Click HERE (http://ltedatasim.com/
You may also visit their online store at www.ltedatasim.com for more information on the LTEDataSim product as well as place orders.
Please contact Sales@LTEDatasim.com or call customer service at +1-647-849-6438 for information
Contact
LTEDataSim, Bill Taskas
***@ltedatasim.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse