Greensboro LUNGe Forward 5K Event Raises 180K+ for Research, Education & Awareness for Lung Cancer
Event chairperson Emily Parks announced that the Greensboro LUNGe Forward 5K held on November 111h has raised to date $182,060 for the lung cancer research, awareness, education and programs of the Lung Cancer Initiative (LCI).
Donations are needed so that the Lung Cancer Initiative can partner with The V Foundation for Cancer Research to fund two new or existing lung cancer research projects in North Carolina, bridging the federal funding gap for lung cancer as compared to other cancers. Additional funds raised will go to educate primary care physicians on CT screening, tumor testing, immunotherapy and targeted treatments, helping those impacted by lung cancer get diagnosed earlier when their chance of surviving is greater as well as helping those diagnosed live longer, higher quality lives through better treatments. These funds also enable distribution of gas cards, allowing patients to more easily get to those necessary treatments. Your donations directly impact those fighting lung cancer.
Parks continued, "1 in 3 Americans are impacted by lung cancer and more women and men are killed by lung cancer than any other cancer. With your generosity, we can continue to move towards our goal of eradicating lung cancer."
How are donations from the Greensboro LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Rally used? Lung cancer patients have a variety of needs which LCI supports:
· $10 funds 5 lung cancer patients receiving free educational materials;
· $25 funds training 1 advocate to spread awareness in the community about lung cancer;
· $50 funds educating 1 primary care physician about the proper treatment, diagnosis and referral practices currently available for lung cancer;
· $100 funds the LCI website for 1 week, providing critical lung cancer resources to over 15,000 visitors annually;
· $250 funds 1 day of life-saving research; and
· $500 funds gas cards for 10 lung cancer patients to access wcj essential treatments.
Donations will be taken until December 31st and all funds raised will count towards the Greensboro LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk and Rally. To donate: http://LUNGeForward.kintera.org/
Why is Emily Parks so committed to finding a cure for lung cancer? "I lost my father to lung cancer 18 months after he was diagnosed. I want to make a difference in the lives of people with lung cancer and their families," Parks explained.
For more information about the Lung Cancer Initiative: http://www.lungcancerinitiativenc.org.
About Lung Cancer Initiative
The Lung Cancer Initiative's mission is to save lives and provide support to those affected by lung cancer through research, awareness, education and access programs across North Carolina. LCI specializes in connecting patients, survivors and loved ones with the medical and research community.
Contact
Emily Parks
***@organizeforsuccess.biz
919-981-6397
