Sunday Christmas Night at 1 Oak NYC.

-- 1 OAK NYC – "1 of a kind" has persevered continuous waves of opposition and outlasted the upward push and fall of limitless nightlife tendencies. Located on 17th street in the coronary heart of Chelsea, it remains on the middle of new York city nightlife lifestyle. Boasting a rotation of global-famed DJs and performances, a captivating indoors and a stellar general of carrier. 1 Oak New York Offers a nightlife sensibility that caters to even the worldliest of party goers. Celebrate a Birthday, Bachelor, company, commencement, Going Away or Reunion celebration.Sun, Dec 24, 2017NYC Top Upscale Nightclub21 and OverDoors Open at 11PMJoin us Sundays at 1 Oak New York and find out for yourself. Make sure to mention the "MTS PRODUCTIONS LIST" at the door Ladies for free entry.Dress to ImpressSuits, Cocktails dresses,mini-skirts, and high heels are a must.Music at 1 Oak its consisted by Djs Spinning a mix of music like Top 40 and hip-hop, as well EDM and Dance music Hits. 1 oak host world renowned Djs and guests are often treated to surprise performances.Visit: https://mtsproductions.com/ 1-oak-nyc/ For DetailsAndrewMTS ProductionsCall or Text: 1-347-891-5328Email: andrewmtspro@gmail.com1 Oak NYC, 1 Oak New York, NYC Nightlife, NYC Clubs, Upscale NYC Clubs, New York City Bottle Service, New York Nightlife, NYC Lounge .