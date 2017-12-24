 
Sunday Christmas Night at 1 Oak NYC

 
 
NEW YORK - Dec. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- 1 OAK NYC – "1 of a kind" has persevered continuous waves of opposition and outlasted the upward push and fall of limitless nightlife tendencies. Located on 17th street in the coronary heart of Chelsea, it remains on the middle of new York city nightlife lifestyle. Boasting a rotation of global-famed DJs and performances, a captivating indoors and a stellar general of carrier. 1 Oak New York Offers a nightlife sensibility that caters to even the worldliest of party goers. Celebrate a Birthday, Bachelor, company, commencement, Going Away or Reunion celebration.

Sunday Christmas Night at 1 Oak NYC.

Sun, Dec 24, 2017

NYC Top Upscale Nightclub

1 Oak NYC Address 453 W 17th Street #1, New York NY 10011.
Tickets: $20
21 and Over
Doors Open at 11PM

Join us Sundays at 1 Oak New York and find out for yourself. Make sure to mention the "MTS PRODUCTIONS LIST" at the door Ladies for free entry.

1 Oak NYC Dress Code.
Dress to Impress
Suits, Cocktails dresses,
mini-skirts, and high heels are a must.

Music at 1 Oak its consisted by Djs Spinning a mix of music like Top 40 and hip-hop, as well EDM and Dance music Hits. 1 oak host world renowned Djs and guests are often treated to surprise performances.

For wcj Bottle Packages, Birthday Packages and 1 Oak Bottle Service Contact us asap.

Visit: https://mtsproductions.com/1-oak-nyc/ For Details

Andrew
MTS Productions
Call or Text: 1-347-891-5328
Email: andrewmtspro@gmail.com

