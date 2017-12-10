 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110


Parquantix Joins AWS Partner Network

Company Achieved AWS Partner Network Standard Consulting Partner Designation
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Technology
* Business

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Services

ATLANTA - Dec. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Parquantix announced today that it successfully achieved Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) Standard Consulting Partner status. As part of the APN, Parquantix will gain access to sales, marketing and technical resources to help APN Partners optimize their client cloud portfolio. Parquantix is an exclusive solution for APN Partners.

"This certification demonstrates our expertise in active management and arbitrage of Reserved Instances," said Jon Leach, Director of Technology at Parquantix. "As we manage nearly $26 million in AWS reservations with a utilization rate of 99.4%, we are well positioned to maximize profits for more partners worldwide."

As APN Partners increase their client deployments on the cloud with rapidly evolving technology, partnering wcj with an organization with the right skills and solutions to navigate the complexity becomes paramount. The Parquantix solution and advisory services are proven to effectively manage cloud costs and help partners grow their business.

About Parquantix

Parquantix is an exclusive solution for the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). It utilizes proprietary algorithms to monitor compute and database usage on the cloud, and to optimize client performance with active procurement and management of Reserved Instances. Dynamically selling unused AWS reservations, and leveraging volume discounts, its advanced technology creates a fully automated arbitrage to generate untapped profits for APN Partners. Through advisory services and concise billing reports partners can expect quantifiable results with a reliable and risk-free solution. Parquantix is an APN Consulting Partner.

Connect with Parquantix:

web: parquantix.com

email: info@parquantix.com

twitter: @Parquantix (https://twitter.com/parquantix)

Media Contact:
Trisha Smith
tel: +1 704.496.9186

email: trisha@pivotpublicrelations.com

Contact
Trisha Smith
***@pivotpublicrelations.com
End
Source:Parquantix
Email:***@pivotpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pivot PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share