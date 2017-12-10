News By Tag
Parquantix Joins AWS Partner Network
Company Achieved AWS Partner Network Standard Consulting Partner Designation
"This certification demonstrates our expertise in active management and arbitrage of Reserved Instances," said Jon Leach, Director of Technology at Parquantix. "As we manage nearly $26 million in AWS reservations with a utilization rate of 99.4%, we are well positioned to maximize profits for more partners worldwide."
As APN Partners increase their client deployments on the cloud with rapidly evolving technology, partnering wcj with an organization with the right skills and solutions to navigate the complexity becomes paramount. The Parquantix solution and advisory services are proven to effectively manage cloud costs and help partners grow their business.
About Parquantix
Parquantix is an exclusive solution for the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN). It utilizes proprietary algorithms to monitor compute and database usage on the cloud, and to optimize client performance with active procurement and management of Reserved Instances. Dynamically selling unused AWS reservations, and leveraging volume discounts, its advanced technology creates a fully automated arbitrage to generate untapped profits for APN Partners. Through advisory services and concise billing reports partners can expect quantifiable results with a reliable and risk-free solution. Parquantix is an APN Consulting Partner.
