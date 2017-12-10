 
News By Tag
* Elanders Americas
* Honda Power Equipment
* Supplier Recognition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Davenport
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
16151413121110


Elanders Americas Recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc

 
 
Honda Recognition Award
Honda Recognition Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Elanders Americas
* Honda Power Equipment
* Supplier Recognition

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Davenport - Iowa - US

Subject:
* Awards

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Dec. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Elanders Americas has been recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for Outstanding Performance in their Premier Partner Award Program - an honor that places Elanders Americas in an exclusive and elite group of suppliers.

Nominations were submitted by American Honda Motor Company, Inc. personnel who felt strongly about the high level of quality service Elanders Americas provides. Out of 1,000 eligible suppliers, Elanders Americas was one of only 70 nominated.

This recognition honors commitment and dedication to quality, delivery, innovation, customer service and budget management.

Elanders Americas first provided high-end color products for Honda Power Equipment through our Atlanta, Georgia facility. Building upon Honda Power Equipment's trust in our competence and innovative nature, our Davenport, Iowa facility collaboratively developed a POD (print-on-demand) solution that eliminated inventory, associated scrap costs, and weekly shipments from Michigan to Georgia. Confidence in our wcj ability to deliver a quality product while meeting the turn-time requirements of the Honda Power Equipment facilities has continued to strengthen our partnership. Elanders Americas now provides full color, black and white, long-run, and short-run products in digital and offset print formats as well as output to electronic and digital mediums supporting Honda Power Equipment's dealer network, and from time-to-time their OEM members.

"Being recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for Outstanding Performance is a testament that every employee in both Elanders Americas facilities (Atlanta, Georgia and Davenport, Iowa) practice our philosophy of continually striving for excellence of quality in both products and service," said Jeffrey White, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

About Elanders

Elanders AB (publ) headquartered in Mölnlycke Sweden, is the parent company of the Elanders operations, collectively known as the Group. The Group has approximately 6,500 employees with annual net sales approaching $1 billion USD. Elanders' company B shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm's Mid Cap list. Elanders Americas is the headquarters for the North America facilities and is located in Davenport, IA. For more information, please visit http://www.elanders.com.

Contact
Janet Glass
***@elandersamericas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@elandersamericas.com Email Verified
Tags:Elanders Americas, Honda Power Equipment, Supplier Recognition
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Davenport - Iowa - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elanders Americas News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share