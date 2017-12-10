News By Tag
Elanders Americas Recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc
Nominations were submitted by American Honda Motor Company, Inc. personnel who felt strongly about the high level of quality service Elanders Americas provides. Out of 1,000 eligible suppliers, Elanders Americas was one of only 70 nominated.
This recognition honors commitment and dedication to quality, delivery, innovation, customer service and budget management.
Elanders Americas first provided high-end color products for Honda Power Equipment through our Atlanta, Georgia facility. Building upon Honda Power Equipment's trust in our competence and innovative nature, our Davenport, Iowa facility collaboratively developed a POD (print-on-demand)
"Being recognized by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for Outstanding Performance is a testament that every employee in both Elanders Americas facilities (Atlanta, Georgia and Davenport, Iowa) practice our philosophy of continually striving for excellence of quality in both products and service," said Jeffrey White, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.
About Elanders
Elanders AB (publ) headquartered in Mölnlycke Sweden, is the parent company of the Elanders operations, collectively known as the Group. The Group has approximately 6,500 employees with annual net sales approaching $1 billion USD. Elanders' company B shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm's Mid Cap list. Elanders Americas is the headquarters for the North America facilities and is located in Davenport, IA. For more information, please visit http://www.elanders.com.
Contact
Janet Glass
***@elandersamericas.com
