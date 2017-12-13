Storage Made Easy Announces FIPS 140-2 Federal Government Validation of its Enterprise File Fabric

The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric enables encryption of third party on-premises and on-cloud data stores - the security algorithm used is now FIPS 140-2 validated.

Enterprise File Fabric™

Contact

Ana de Jorge

***@storagemadeeasy.com Ana de Jorge

End

-- Storage Made Easy today announced that the Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric™ platform's cryptographic module is Federal Information Processing Standards Publication 140‐2 (FIPS 140-2) validated having been certified compliant by a third-party testing lab. The FIPS 140-2 validation process examines the algorithms used in the cryptographic component of the software. The FIPS 140-2 security designation represents the highest level of data encryption and is recognized for its thoroughness. It is a mandatory requirement for providing services to federal government and other highly secured organizations.The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric solution provides a governance hub for on-premises and on-cloud data stores enabling common policies and restrictions to be set across the fabric of a company's corporate data assets. It can also provide additional security controls such as AES 256 encryption to provide re-assurance over and above generic 'at rest' security that storage or cloud providers may provide.Storage Made Easy's use of FIPS 140-2 compliant algorithms for cryptography makes it suitable for protecting sensitive personal data on third party data stores and is fit for purpose for GDPR data protection requirements in which the encryption is transparent to end users.Jim Liddle, CEO of Storage Made Easy, said: "We are well known for providing a unique governance solution across corporate data stores. The Enterprise File Fabric product is used by some of the best-known companies in the world as well as across government bodies, healthcare and finance organizations. Why do companies choose the Enterprise File Fabric? The reason is that when it comes down to it no-one really offers an end-to-end governance and compliance enforcement platform like we do and the alternative is cobbling together and integrating a number of third party solutions which not only leads to cost but wcj also additional risk. FIPS 1402-2 validation is key for one specific feature we offer, encryption of third party data and we view it as another milestone on our enterprise journey and an additional assurance for our customers."The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric™ solution enables IT to regain control of "cloud data sprawl" to unify on-premises and on-cloud files into a single easily managed converged infrastructure with policy-based controls for governance, audit and security.The Enterprise File Fabric™ provides a "blanket" enterprises wrap around all their data: on premises, within public and public clouds, as well as on third-party software vendor clouds (SharePoint Online and Salesforce for example).Customers use the Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric™ to unify corporate data to enable workgroup collaboration with universal controls for security, encryption, audit, and data access. Companies will have access to a greater understanding of where and how sensitive data is stored, transferred, and accessible with particular focus on how companies are able to police and audit data to ensure enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in addition to other regional data legislation.Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.