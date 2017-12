Photojaanic Releases Android App That Enables Printing On the Go

Photojaanic Launches Mobile App to Create Affordable Prints from Real Life and Social Media

-- Photojaanic, a Goa-headquartered custom printing solutions company, recently released their new Android app, enabling users to create and print photos on the go. The app will allow customers to print their best photos and create affordable photobooks for under RS. 350."From Important events wedding, travel, or birthdays, to sweet little moments with kids captured in daily lives or posted on Instagram, all can be made into a photobook with a few clicks," said Faisal Fazalbhoy, co-founder of Photojaanic.The Photojaanic app, lets customers easily turn their digital memories into photobooks by selecting the product, adding the photos, and checking out for completion. Customer will receive the photobooks in just a few days after the completion, delivered to their doors. The photobooks, 6x6 inches in size each, are designed for easy storing and sharing with family and friends.The idea to develop the app came after Photojaanic noticed thousands of their best memories were stored on their smartphones. With the purpose of helping people fsbdt to document their lives and keep their best memories, Photojaanic created the app ( http://www.photojaanic.com/ app ) to make photo-printing convenient and easy for everyone."Our increasingly busy digital lifestyles are often disconnecting us from our best memories. I personally have over 20,000 photos lost on my smartphone, many of them my best life's experiences, which I'll rarely view again. We wanted these products to last a lifetime, so we wanted to make them affordable while not compromising on quality," Fazalbhoy said.Photojaanic ( https://www.photojaanic.com/ ) is a company that designs and manufactures printed products based in Goa. With a team spread over seven cities, Photojaanic is a subsidiary of NVI, which manufactured and sold cameras and film in the 1980s.