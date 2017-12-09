 
Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109


Tis' the Season to Give back with "The Big Give Back: Toy & Book Drive" in Washington, DC

Looking to put Holiday Cheer on Children's Faces on Christmas Day
 
 
WASHINGTON - Dec. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Three creatives who hail from the Washington, DC area have joined forces this Holiday season to give back. Funsho (The Fam), El Lambert (El Lambert Events) & Candice Nicole (Candice Nicole Public Relations) collectively decided this Holiday Season wouldn't be complete without putting some smiles on some children's faces. The Big Give Back: Toy & Book Drive Holiday Concert will be held Saturday, December 23rd at Smith Public Trust which is located at 3514 12th St. NE, Washington, DC. Doors will open at 9 PM and the show will begin at 10 PM.

The Big Give Back: Toy & Book Drive will be Hosted by Community Advocate Sharece Crawford, who is Washington, DC's youngest elected official. She won the Advisory Neighborhood Commission in 2016 and and now holds the title of Commissioner Sharece Crawford. The event will feature some of the most talented independent artists performing their favorite Holiday melodies. The performers include the following: Funsho, El Lambert, RFLN, Fairin Moon and Malik the Dope Drummer. Sounds will be provided by The Mixxstress.

When wcj asked about the importance of The Big Give Back: Toy & Book Drive, the team states "Every year it is a privilege to give back to the Community and to especially to the children. There is no greater joy than to see a child open a gift and be so thankful for that toy or book! It is an incredible feeling and we are looking to make these children happy this Holiday season." The toys and books collected will be given out Christmas Eve to two families located in the Washington, DC area who are wanting to provide their children a joyous Holiday.

Entry to the The Big Give Back: Toy & Book Drive is $5 with a Toy/Book and $10 without a Toy/Book at the door. You can purchase tickets here: http://bit.ly/thebiggivebackdc. If you're a media outlet interested in covering The Big Give Back: Toy & Book Drive or interested in Partnering with the cause, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com.

