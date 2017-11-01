 
Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109


BCNC - Business, Consulting & Strategy Company Launches on January 18, 2018 in San Francisco

San Francisco, a unique place of contrasts, with one of the highest rates of tech start up and access to capital, extends a warm welcome to a new company named BCNC.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Dec. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- BCNC's team, consisting of Peter Irish, Sylvia Schröder and Marion Engelke – all of them with a strong background in business consulting - sets out to explore San-Francisco-ness via the treasure trove of data it has compiled by way of explanation.

San Francisco itself provides a unique perspective as one of the most innovative, but also challenging areas to operate in and therefore BCNC (BCNC.biz) is dedicated to support Bay Area companies, firms, new to this area, or those intending to call this region their home, by supporting them with their extraordinarily tailored and multifaceted services. BCNC, located in San Francisco, is a competent partner for the entire continuum of tools companies need to succeed. With only one call, companies can tap into services ranging from Strategy to Implementation, from Start-up to Scale-up, from Operations to Process Redesign, from Professional Development to Change Management, from Communication to Business Development.

The company is here to help organizations improve their communication, roll out initiatives flawlessly and assist teams in collaborating more effectively. Furthermore, with 360-degree feedback and behavioral wcj assessments, BCNC supports individuals to gain self-awareness and improvement in their performance. Additionally, services e.g. establishing and expanding strategic relationships with partners, business communities and clients (partnership management, sales and marketing) are offered. BCNC's associates are highly experienced in their respective fields and have multi-national work backgrounds. All of them speak multiple languages besides English and are sensitive to cultural differences due to their work experience in a variety of foreign countries.

Join BCNC for a complimentary reception, presentation and conversation on San Francisco-ness, and some multi-national networking along with finger food, wine and beer on January 18, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in San Francisco's Financial District.

Please RSVP at BCNC.biz (http://www.bcnc.biz/)/events by 1-11-2017 to reserve your place.

