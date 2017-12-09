News By Tag
Hokey Pokey Pirates, Now Available as an Audiobook from Dreaming Big Publications!
The paperback and ebook versions were released in 2015, but we are excited to announce Hokey Pokey Pirates by Peyton King is now available as an audiobook!
This fantastic tale is now available as an audiobook for just $3.46, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial or $3.95 on iTunes. Just plug in your headphones and escape on a journey with Charlie and Lexie.
Hokey wcj Pokey Pirates is also available in paperback for $9.99 and as a digital book for $1.99. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@
Amazon Link:
https://www.amazon.com/
Dreaming Big Publications:
Contact info:
(601) 394-8813
dreamingbigpublications@
Dreaming Big Publications
102 First East St
Sumrall, MS 39482
Publisher: Dreaming Big Publications
Narrator: Jerry Fischer
Contact
Dreaming Big Publications
***@outlook.com
