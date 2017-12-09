 
Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109

Dallas High School Students Earn Thousands In Scholarships

Local students applied for Nearly $1 million in Aide during UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour; Six students awarded $30k on the spot
 
 
Dallas UNCF Winners
Dallas UNCF Winners
 
DALLAS - Dec. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hundreds of Dallas high school seniors applied for thousands of scholarship dollars during the UNCF (United Negro College Fund (http://www.uncf.org/)) Empower Me Tour (EMT) Wednesday, Dec. 13. EMT is a free, traveling college-and-career-readiness roadshow, presented by Target in partnership with national sponsors like Wells Fargo and Procter and Gamble (P&G).

Six students were selected, on the spot, and awarded the Target Merit Scholarship, valued at $5,000 each. "This scholarship is greatly beneficial," says Joemel Burks, a senior at South Oak Cliff High School. "There have been many obstacles in my life, but I've learned I can only focus on what I can control. That's why I have to make the best decisions that insure my success," he adds.

UNCF is the largest scholarship provider to students of color, awarding $100 million annually in scholarships to more than 10,000 students. Established nearly a decade ago in partnership with Wells Fargo, EMT encourages students to choose education first. "I want to build schools for girls allowing them to rise to their full potential," says Sonia Diaz, a future engineer. "I want to give girls in underdeveloped countries the ability to learn," adds the Young Womens Leadership Academy Senior. Four other winners include: Manta Bhujel, Oscar Dean Wyatt High School; Narsis Sailale, Dubiski Career High School; Rafael Cecenas, and Migdalia Cerda both of Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School.

Through partnerships with Target, Wells Fargo, P&G, FedEx and the Dallas area public school systems, parents, and corporations the wcj EMT offered access to HBCU college prep workshops, presenters, college recruiters, and award-winning educational experts. "I was not prepared for the financial responsibilities of paying for college," says Jillian "JJ" Simmons, Amazing 102.5-FM Radio Host. "I wish I had utilized resources and tools like the Empower Me Tour. The information that they are providing is invaluable," adds Simmons who served as a panelist on the My Black Is Beautiful panel to encourage young girls.

Dallas is the final stop of the UNCF EMT. More than nine million dollars have been awarded in previous cities included Minneapolis, Oakland, Chicago and Cincinnati. For more information, visit: www.EmpowerMeTour.org.

Contact
Tenisha Taylor Bell
***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com
End
Source:Perfect Pitch Media Company
Email:***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com Email Verified
