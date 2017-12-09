News By Tag
Dallas High School Students Earn Thousands In Scholarships
Local students applied for Nearly $1 million in Aide during UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Empower Me Tour; Six students awarded $30k on the spot
Six students were selected, on the spot, and awarded the Target Merit Scholarship, valued at $5,000 each. "This scholarship is greatly beneficial,"
UNCF is the largest scholarship provider to students of color, awarding $100 million annually in scholarships to more than 10,000 students. Established nearly a decade ago in partnership with Wells Fargo, EMT encourages students to choose education first. "I want to build schools for girls allowing them to rise to their full potential," says Sonia Diaz, a future engineer. "I want to give girls in underdeveloped countries the ability to learn," adds the Young Womens Leadership Academy Senior. Four other winners include: Manta Bhujel, Oscar Dean Wyatt High School; Narsis Sailale, Dubiski Career High School; Rafael Cecenas, and Migdalia Cerda both of Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School.
Through partnerships with Target, Wells Fargo, P&G, FedEx and the Dallas area public school systems, parents, and corporations the wcj EMT offered access to HBCU college prep workshops, presenters, college recruiters, and award-winning educational experts. "I was not prepared for the financial responsibilities of paying for college," says Jillian "JJ" Simmons, Amazing 102.5-FM Radio Host. "I wish I had utilized resources and tools like the Empower Me Tour. The information that they are providing is invaluable,"
Dallas is the final stop of the UNCF EMT. More than nine million dollars have been awarded in previous cities included Minneapolis, Oakland, Chicago and Cincinnati. For more information, visit: www.EmpowerMeTour.org.
