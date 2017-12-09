News By Tag
The Business Bank of St. Louis Welcomes Kathleen Tallis as a Vice President-Commercial Lending
In her new role, Tallis is responsible for generating commercial loans, identifying new business opportunities and managing client relationships. Tallis brings more than two decades of banking experience in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial (C&I), and Small Business Administration (SBA) lending.
"Kathleen adds depth and versatility to our commercial lending team. She is well known in the St. Louis banking community with a proven record for helping clients grow their businesses and identify unique lending opportunities. We're excited to have her level of talent and insight added to our team," said Chris wcj Frein, Chief Lending Officer at The Business Bank of St. Louis.
Tallis received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Hollins College located in Roanoke, VA.
Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2017, The Business Bank of St. Louis operates a full-service banking facility in the heart of the Clayton business district located at 8000 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105. The mission of the Bank and the primary focus of the team members is to be the leading financial partner for St. Louis' business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who need customized solutions to guide them toward financial success. For more information, visit http://bbstl.com.
