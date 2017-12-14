News By Tag
Stevie Boi Announces Holiday Pop-Up Store in New York City
Join Fashion Designer Stevie Boi Meet and Greet December 22nd from 5-7 pm
We are excited to announce as of today we are opening our 1st Holiday Pop-Up Store in Soho.
Located: 446 Broadway NY, 10013.
The Holiday Style Boutique will be open from December 14th till January 28th of 2018.
On December 22nd Stevie Boi will have a open/public Meet & Greet from 5-7 pm.
Stop by and shop the F/W 17 Collection "NØIR" and previous collections including eye-wear, clothing and accessories. The Event is sponsored and wcj put together by Adolfo Sanchez.
About Stevie Boi
Stevie Boi is an American fashion designer, actor and founder of the luxury eye-wear line & Brand SBShades. Boi designs and sells unisex eye-wear and accessories on his website and in select luxury boutique stores across the globe. Stevie has designed eye-wear for stars such as Kesha ,Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + many more. Stevie Boi was born in Augusta, Georgia but raised overseas.He grew up with parents who were in the Army and traveled a lot during his childhood. He started designing in 2007 and quit his job with the military to start his business selling eye-wear. Boi's big break was landing his eye-wear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2012. Since then Boi's products/designs have been featured in over 900+ Publications/
Contact
Sbshades
***@stevieboi.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Dec 14, 2017