Stevie Boi Announces Holiday Pop-Up Store in New York City

--We are excited to announce as of today we are opening our 1st Holiday Pop-Up Store in Soho.The Holiday Style Boutique will be open from December 14th till January 28th of 2018.On December 22nd Stevie Boi will have a open/public Meet & Greet from 5-7 pm.Stop by and shop the F/W 17 Collection "NØIR" and previous collections including eye-wear, clothing and accessories. The Event is sponsored and wcj put together by Adolfo Sanchez.About Stevie BoiStevie Boi is an American fashion designer, actor and founder of the luxury eye-wear line & Brand SBShades. Boi designs and sells unisex eye-wear and accessories on his website and in select luxury boutique stores across the globe. Stevie has designed eye-wear for stars such as Kesha ,Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + many more. Stevie Boi was born in Augusta, Georgia but raised overseas.He grew up with parents who were in the Army and traveled a lot during his childhood. He started designing in 2007 and quit his job with the military to start his business selling eye-wear. Boi's big break was landing his eye-wear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2012. Since then Boi's products/designs have been featured in over 900+ Publications/Media Sources. He now is preparing to move into TV and film by acting and pursuing costume design.