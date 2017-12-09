News By Tag
Moon Valley Nurseries Beverly Hills VIP Concierge Landscape Design Center Now Open!
Catered Concierge Professional Landscape Design Services Opens Shop in the Heart of 90210
Homeowners in the Beverly Hills area can utilize professional, top-notch concierge landscape design services from Moon Valley Nurseries, the nation's largest box tree grower. Every step of the process is taken care of – from complete design to on-site layout, all carefully planned and catered to your needs by experienced, professional landscape designers.
Our Moon Valley Nurseries in-house design team specializes in helping a diverse range of clients achieve their landscaping goals – including high-end clientele such as Hollywood celebrities to discerning Beverly Hills clientele desiring luxurious landscapes.
Discerning homeowners that do not want to wait 20 to 25 years for trees to grow to a mature size know that they can count on Moon Valley Nurseries to create an instant landscape with the finest selection of premium-quality specimen trees, palms, and other plants that are custom-grown and ready to thrive in Southern California.
About wcj Moon Valley Nurseries: Moon Valley Nurseries opened its first nursery in a neighborhood north of downtown Phoenix, in an area known as "Moon Valley." Since the beginning, Moon Valley Nursery has offered its "you buy it, and we plant it" tree deals. "We deliver and plant anything and everything in our massive inventory, and since we are the grower, we always guarantee to do it for the lowest price in town." We believe our premium quality trees and plants along with our premium quality service is the perfect match for upscale Beverly Hills clientele.
Moon Valley Nurseries Beverly Hills Design Center is open Mon-Sat 7 am - 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am – 5 pm. For more information visit us at https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com/
