Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109


79-Cent Krystals® to Turn National Bah-Humbug Day into "Bah-Yum-Buns!" Day

Iconic Square Burgers Offered at Holiday Miracle Pricing on Thursday, December 21st
 
 
ATLANTA - Dec. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- There's not a Scrooge in town that's going to be able to resist smiling on National Bah-Humbug Day this December 21st. That's when Krystal® restaurants throughout the South will be offering their classic small, square Krystal burger for just 79 cents all day long. Fans of the brand are sure to think of it as a holiday miracle – but it's actually right in line with the brand's long-standing tradition of great food and great values.

"If there's one thing that can make anyone happy during the holiday season – it's a fantastic money-saving deal on your favorite food," said Alice Crowder, Vice President of Marketing for The Krystal Company. "79-cent Krystals on Bah-Yum-Buns day most definitely fits that description!"

To take advantage of the offer, guests need only visit their local Krystal restaurant on Thursday, December 21st. All regular Krystal burgers will be available for just 79 cents each from open to close. Price and participation may vary, available at participating restaurants only, while supplies last. Fans near select cities will also have a chance to win a "Get Scrooged for the Holidays" Prize Pack for themselves and a friend by listening to radio stations for a special call-in contest. Lucky callers will able to nominate someone in their lives who could really use a holiday miracle, and both the caller AND their nominee will win a coupon for a Krystal Multi-Pack and a Bah-Yum-Buns! commemorative hat.

"Whether you're the grumpiest of grumps or the biggest believer in holiday magic, Bah-Hum-Buns day is the perfect opportunity to enjoy our very-best value on everyone's very-favorite wcj burger," Crowder added. "And at 79 cents all day, it's the kind of magic that's fun and easy to share with friends and family this holiday season."

About The Krystal® Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 360 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.comor http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal (http://www.twitter.com/krystal).

