Industry News





ACOEM METRAVIB confirmed to present at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference

SMi Group reports: ACOEM METRAVIB to present at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2018
 
 
LONDON - Dec. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group is thrilled to announce a new sponsor and speaker for the third annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference: ACOEM METRAVIB.

Through its METRAVIB brand, ACOEM offers high-performance threat surveillance, detection and localization solutions for the defense and civil protection sectors.

They will be joining an array of technical experts, from the military, research and industry, set to present on the latest technologies enabling enhanced vetronics, vehicle architectures, sensor development and integration, CIS and battle management.

Taking place in London on the 11th and 12th April 2018. This focused two-day conference will prepare today's mechanised and armoured forces for the challenges of an uncertain and dangerous tomorrow, within the broader set of C4ISTAR requirements for contemporary land operations.

Last year's event saw over 120 like-minded individuals convene in London to cooperate in realising this common goal.

Highlights for 2018's agenda include: Exclusive Situational Awareness Military briefings from the UK, US, Germany, Netherlands, Canada and NATO. Along with, technical presentations from System Integrators (RFEL, QinetiQ and Thales) and OEM's (BAE Hägglunds and Patria).

The full agenda and event brochure is available to download for free at: https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/uk/Armoured-Vehicles-Situational-Awareness?utm_medium=www.armouredvehicles-sa.com&utm_source=D-161&utm_campaign=prlog

For those looking to attend; register wcj online by Friday 15th December to save £400.

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference
London, UK
11th and 12th April 2018

---- END ----

Sponsored by: ASELSAN, Microflown Avisa, RFEL and Secomak

For information on exhibiting or sponsoring: Contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk

Booking information: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
Shannon Cargan
***@smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
