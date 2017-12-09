News By Tag
ACOEM METRAVIB confirmed to present at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference
SMi Group reports: ACOEM METRAVIB to present at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2018
Through its METRAVIB brand, ACOEM offers high-performance threat surveillance, detection and localization solutions for the defense and civil protection sectors.
They will be joining an array of technical experts, from the military, research and industry, set to present on the latest technologies enabling enhanced vetronics, vehicle architectures, sensor development and integration, CIS and battle management.
Taking place in London on the 11th and 12th April 2018. This focused two-day conference will prepare today's mechanised and armoured forces for the challenges of an uncertain and dangerous tomorrow, within the broader set of C4ISTAR requirements for contemporary land operations.
Last year's event saw over 120 like-minded individuals convene in London to cooperate in realising this common goal.
Highlights for 2018's agenda include: Exclusive Situational Awareness Military briefings from the UK, US, Germany, Netherlands, Canada and NATO. Along with, technical presentations from System Integrators (RFEL, QinetiQ and Thales) and OEM's (BAE Hägglunds and Patria).
Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference
London, UK
11th and 12th April 2018
Sponsored by: ASELSAN, Microflown Avisa, RFEL and Secomak
