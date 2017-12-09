News By Tag
Miss Hertfordshire raises £500 for charity
The reigning Miss Hertfordshire, Rachel Pitman, was at The Skin to Love Clinic to receive cheques for £250 each on behalf of Keech Hospice Care and Cancer Research UK.
Steve Albon, Regional Fundraiser at Keech Hospice Care was also at the ceremony. Rachel explained why she chose it as one of her charities: "I initially heard about the Hospice from a Hertfordshire resident who found massive support from the care Steve and the whole team there gave. After visiting the hospice first hand, I am still in awe of how special this place and the people that wcj work there are."
Jane Lewis, MD of the Clinic was delighted with the amount raised: "We organised our anniversary party as a way of saying thank you to our patients. As Rachel has been a patient herself and had agreed to attend the party in her official capacity as Miss Hertfordshire and Deputy Miss England, we decided the fundraising would be for her affiliated charities, Keech Hospice and Cancer Research UK. That our patients were so generous is beyond amazing. I'm so proud of all of them, and delighted to be able to present the charities with such generous cheques."
For more information about The Skin to Love Clinic, visit https://www.theskintoloveclinic.co.uk/
