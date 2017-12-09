 
News By Tag
* Clazzio Seat Covers
* Truck Seat Covers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109


Truck Leather releases new seat covers for 2014-2017 Toyota 4Runner

Adding to their large catalog of seat covers for trucks and SUVs is the new application for the Toyota 4Runner, years 2014-2017
 
DENVER - Dec. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- New at Truck Leather is the 2014-2017 Toyota 4Runner seat covers made by Clazzio.

Clazzio Seat Covers are also available with a breathable perforated leather center insert with a vinyl outer portion for the sides and rears of the seat covers. Up to 15 mm of memory foam is inserted in to the bottom seat cushion and upper seat cushion to provide a comfortable ride for anyone riding in your truck or SUV.

• The front seats include a useful rear pocket.
• Memory wcj Foam inserted into cover material
• Easy installation, great end product.
• Tested to work with side airbags.

Each order comes with full installation instructions for a DIY project. Installation takes about 2-4 hours by yourself. Having another person is recommended to help install the covers and make for a perfect fitment. You do not need to remove your seats from the vehicle.

The seat covers are made to order and can be made in solid colors or customizable colors to match your 4Runner's interior.


See more at http://www.truckleather.com
End
Source:Truck Leather
Email:***@truckleather.com Email Verified
Tags:Clazzio Seat Covers, Truck Seat Covers
Industry:Automotive
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bean Garage PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share