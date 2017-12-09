News By Tag
Truck Leather releases new seat covers for 2014-2017 Toyota 4Runner
Adding to their large catalog of seat covers for trucks and SUVs is the new application for the Toyota 4Runner, years 2014-2017
Clazzio Seat Covers are also available with a breathable perforated leather center insert with a vinyl outer portion for the sides and rears of the seat covers. Up to 15 mm of memory foam is inserted in to the bottom seat cushion and upper seat cushion to provide a comfortable ride for anyone riding in your truck or SUV.
• The front seats include a useful rear pocket.
• Memory wcj Foam inserted into cover material
• Easy installation, great end product.
• Tested to work with side airbags.
Each order comes with full installation instructions for a DIY project. Installation takes about 2-4 hours by yourself. Having another person is recommended to help install the covers and make for a perfect fitment. You do not need to remove your seats from the vehicle.
The seat covers are made to order and can be made in solid colors or customizable colors to match your 4Runner's interior.
See more at http://www.truckleather.com
