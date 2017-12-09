 
Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109


2nd Annual East Metro Toys For Tots

East Metro Toys For Tots Comes Just in Time for the Holidays
 
 
COVINGTON, Ga. - Dec. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Conyers, Ga. – The Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation and Just4Fun Radio will host a Toys for Tots East Metro event on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m for families with children who are struggling during the holidays to put presents under the tree. The event will take place at NewRock Prep Sports Academy, 8134 Geiger St. NW Suite 112 Covington, Ga.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Toys for Tots also creates strategic partnerships with local non-profits that have a strong connection to their local communities.

"The holiday season often becomes a tremendous stressor for families who are in need. It is important for Toys for Tots to be present in the community and our community has stepped up in a major way this year—from Rob's Performance in Conyers, GA who donated the U-Haul for the pick up to The Pampered Puppy in Olde Town Conyers, Ga., who became our third donation drop-off location. Some businesses like The Upper Hand Day Spa turned their Annual Customer Appreciation Christmas Event into a full Toys For Tots Toy Drive." says event coordinator, Ronda Leeper.

"DJ Scottie Spence, the owner of  http://www.Just4FunRadio.com has been our largest community advocate and the Just4Fun Radio listeners are our true Christmas Elves. Thanks to Just4Fun wcj Radio and their outreach ability in the East Metro area, we are able to not only provide toys for our immediate area, but we also have the ability to reach rural counties as well as partner with foster care group homes in GA that wouldn't normally receive presents due to their location." says Leeper.

Toys for Tots collects toys for children through age 12. When Jennifer Villacci found out that the cut off age was 12, she felt that her family needed to do something because as she explained,

"I can't imagine a family getting presents for some children but not all children just because a child is over the age of 12.  Thirteen is such a hard age and our family couldn't allow any teenager to wake up on Christmas morning without any presents to open," she said.

For the last two years, the Villacci Family has provided presents for every teen on the list.  Leeper says many of the families she works with have children over the age of 12.

Toys can also be dropped off at The Pampered Puppy 953 South Main St. SE, Conyers, GA

Dr. Annise Mabry
